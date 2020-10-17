17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: October 9-11

The spookiest month of the year is finally upon us, and as promised, Halloween-themed events are slowly starting to dominate our event page. As we still have a little time before we go completely Halloween crazy, here is a well-balanced list of online and offline events to keep you entertained this weekend (Halloween themed and otherwise). This weekend, indulge in some quality offline and online events that stretch from live concerts to exhibitions — and even a Halloween-themed tea party! Enjoy!
1. Kawasaki Halloween 2020 – Online
Stay safe, stay home and show off your Halloween costumes across the globe with KawaHallo2020! Kawasaki Halloween Parade is known as one of the biggest and best Halloween events in Japan, but as large gatherings aren’t possible this year, the organizers are taking things online with an SNS take over. From October 1 to 31 just upload your photos and videos to Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok or whatever your SNS medium of choice and use their special hashtag #oneworldhalloween to join the fun. If you take your dressing up seriously you can also enter their online costume contest (which requires uploading a 30-second video and a completed application form) for a chance to win the grand prize. Check out the website for full details of how to take part.
When: Oct. 01, 2020 – Oct. 31 2020
Where: Online Streaming
2. A Midsummer Night’s Dream
New National Theatre, Tokyo, kicks off their 2020/2021 opera season with Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The new production based on David McVicar’s version of the Shakespeare-based opera has been adapted for social distancing but maintains its reputation as one of the most enjoyable operas of the 20th century. The comedic drama unfolds with magnificent sets and costumes, telling the interwoven stories of the fairies, lovers and tradespeople inhabiting the magical, fantastical world. The opera will be performed in English with Japanese subtitles.
When: Oct. 04, 2020 – Oct. 12, 2020
Where: New National Theatre, Tokyo, 1-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
3. Canal Art Moment Shinagawa
The Tennoz Canalside Vitalization Association announces details of the Tennoz Canal Art Moment 2020, a moment of art afloat on the river. From jazz to taiko drums, the Shinagawa River will be awash with culture during this second weekend of October. This premium live event is an experiential celebration of Japanese art and culture utilizing a unique canalside space in the heart of Tokyo. Remember to keep social distancing in mind when attending the event and stay safe.
When: Oct. 10, 2020 – Oct. 11, 2020
Where: Tennozu Isle, 2-1-1 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. The event will take place around Tennozu Isle Third Waterside Square.
4. ARK Hills Music Week 2020
This year marks the 10th anniversary of this city-wide music festival, held at various locations around the Ark Hills area, including Suntory Hall Ark Hills, Ark Karajan Square, and more.
When: Oct. 02, 2020 – Oct. 11, 2020
Where: Ark Hills, 1-12-32, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
5. 1000 People Wake Up With Yoga
Attend a special morning yoga class via ZOOM to start your Sunday off feeling fantastic. As part of Ebisu Cultural Festival, ‘1000 People Wake Up With Yoga’ is an event limited to 500 people for each session who can tune in to a free remote yoga class led by professional instructors. Relax your mind and body and give yourself some extra breathing space as you discover the connection and harmony of yoga. Each session requires advance registration in order to access the live streaming feed. Beginners and advanced level welcome.
When: Oct. 11, 2020, 09:30 – 12:00 (First session 9:30–10:30 | Second session 11:00–12:00)
Where: Online streaming
6. Marie Antoinette: Queen’s Masquerade at the Hilton Tokyo
The Hilton Tokyo’s regal sweets buffet takes a dark and decadent twist for its latest seasonal menu. Continuing its Marie Antoinette series, the Queen’s Masquerade brings autumnal colors and flavors with its noble purple theme. Inspired by luxurious masks, jewelry, roses, perfume and lingerie, together with the tastes of sublime fruits, from apricot and pear to pomegranate and quince, you too can indulge yourself and feel like a queen for a day.
When: Oct. 01, 2020 – Nov. 12, 2020
Where: Hilton Tokyo, 6-6-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
7. Science Halloween Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Tokyo Bay
Take a trip to a spooky, yet elegant laboratory and let your taste buds experiment with their scientific and tasty platters. Ghosts have taken over the Hudson Lounge restaurant at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay to bring you some cute and kooky cuisine with their Science Halloween Afternoon Tea. Various delicious concoctions await you, including bubbling grape juice served in test tubes, popping candy lollipops, cobweb macrons, black cream puffs and more.
When: Sep. 11, 2020 – Oct. 31, 2020
Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan, Minato-Ku, Tokyo
8. Colorful Halloween Party in Joypolis
Join Sonic the Hedgehog for a fun-filled colorful Halloween at Tokyo Joypolis amusement park. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Sonic Colors game release, the beloved blue hedgehog will be leading the family-friendly seasonal fun this Halloween. Enjoy all the usual fun of the Joypolis attractions as well as limited Sonic editions including special menu items, game collaborations, photo spots and even a Sonic Halloween plush toy.
When: Sep. 18, 2020 – Nov. 01, 2020
Where: Tokyo Joypolis, DECKS Tokyo Beach, Daiba 1-6-2, Minato, Tokyo
9. Japanese Indie Action Film “Deep Logic”
Throughout the month of October, indie filmmaker Kentaro Yamagishi’s masterpiece, Deep Logic, will finally be available to watch in theaters nationwide. Initially delayed because of Covid-19, the action crime flick tells the story of Todo who falls head over heels for a sweet street musician, Kuryu, but all is not what it seems and the young girl seems to be tired up in some devious plot with links all the way up to the Japanese prime minister.
When: Oct. 02, 2020 – Oct. 15, 2020
Where: Uplink Shibuya, Udagawacho 37−18, Shibuya, Tokyo
10. DRAG QUEEN: No Light, No Queen
Having worked with ethnic minority groups most of her career, self-taught photographer Nagi Yoshida has taken a different turn on her newest exhibition, DRAG QUEEN: No Light, No Queen. In her latest work, Yoshida captures the overwhelming presence, indescribable beauty and strong personalities of various drag queens she met in New York and Paris.
When: October 8–18, 2020
Where: Sogo Yokohama, 2-18-1 Takashima, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa
11. TAGBOAT x Hyakudan Kaidan Art Exhibition
A contemporary art exhibition takes over the historic stairway at the luxurious Hotel Gajoen Tokyo in Meguro. The Hyakudan Kaidan, which translates to “The Hundred Stairs,” is considered a tangible cultural asset of Tokyo, known for its ornate beauty. The venue also hosts occasional art events and exhibitions, this time collaborating with Asia’s largest online gallery TAGBOAT to present the work of 30 international artists working in a variety of mediums. Timed admission tickets are available in advance to ensure quick entry (guests without advance tickets may have to wait to avoid overcrowding).
When: Until Oct. 11, 2020
Where: Hotel Gajoen Tokyo, 1-8-1 Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo
12. Tokyo Sport Playground Sport x Art
Inspired and in collaboration with sports gear giant Nike comes Tokyo Sport Playground in Shin Toyosu. This temporary sports installation was designed for anybody who wants to indulge in physical activity, either by themselves or with their peers, regardless of age, gender and nationality. With six unique areas, visitors can try their hand at a variety of sport, no matter their level and ability. On-site, you can also find a clubhouse with locker rooms and showers for total enjoyment and comfort by all.
When: From Oct. 10, 2020
Where: Tokyo Sport Playground 6-4-1, Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo
13. Japanese Art: Deep and Deeper
The second part of the renewal exhibition at the Suntory Museum of Art takes a deeper look at the unique aesthetics of Japanese beauty. Japanese Art: Deep and Deeper explores the beauty of daily life and traces its roots to historical artworks and styles.
When: Until Nov. 29, 2020
Where: Suntory Museum of Art, 9-7-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
14. Asuka Anastacia Ogawa – Blum and Poe
Japanese-Brazilian artist Asuka Anastacia Ogawa makes their first solo presentation at Blum and Poe, following the preview of the exhibition presented digitally on Blum & Poe Broadcasts last spring. Ogawa’s large figurative paintings depict androgynous children in chimerical dreamscapes, otherworldly scenes formed from solid fields of color and flat picture planes.
When: Until Nov. 07, 2020
Where: Blum & Poe, 1-14-34 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
15. #JapanRevisited202x: Then–Now–After
In this interactive Journey #JapanRevisited202x invite you to re(visit) Japan through the memories, dreams, and imaginations of 16 Austrian artists passing through four virtual zones. The project seeks to share a side of Japan perhaps unseen by most who visit her shores and as stated, reimage what Japan was, is and could be. The project can be enjoyed online here.
When: Until Nov. 30, 2020
Where:Online
16. Sunshine Aquarium ‘Super Sexy’ Exhibition
A special exhibition looking at the sexual activities of sea creatures returns to Sunshine Aquarium. This year’s installment of the aquarium’s sex-focused evening event promises an even sexier time, with pink neon lighting, interactive, hands-on exhibits and plenty of fascinating courting and copulating facts. Ever wondered how fish get frisky? Or are you curious about otters in love? You can even experience the scent and feel of parts of various cute (or slippery…) creatures.
When: Until Nov. 05, 2020
Where: Sunshine Aquarium, 1-3 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
17. Ark Hills South Tower Rooftop Lounge
Enjoy a stress-free BBQ experience at the Ark Hills South Tower. Look over the majestic city while you dine on a widespread of BBQ goods and while you dine don’t forget to take advantage of the beer garden. A great location for a city escape or a romantic getaway the rooftop views are sure to delight and relax.
When: Until Oct. 18, 2020
Where: Ark Hills, 1-12-32, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
