17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: October 16-18

With Halloween-themed tea parties, parades and online events on the agenda, the spookiest month of the year is on track to provide some great entertainment. For those looking to hold off on the spooks until the last day of the month, there are still plenty of offline and online non-spooky events that one can indulge in. From a party in a love hotel and cycling in the Chiba wild to a stylish sit-down meal and everything in between, there’s something for everyone this weekend. 1. Cosmos Flower Festival at Showa Kinen Park Over four million cosmos flowers bloom during the Cosmos Flower Festival at Showa Kinen Park in Tachikawa. From mid-September to mid-October, the Golden Cosmos gives the field a unique lemon-yellow color. If you want to see the traditional pink flowers, they will be in full bloom from early to late October. The 2020 festival will feature some variations that symbolize Japan, such as the “Hinomaru” and “Akatsuki”. Also, check out their exciting events and activities, as well as the seasonal menu at various restaurants located inside the park. When: Sep. 12, 2020 – Oct. 25, 2020

Where: Showa Kinen Park 3173 Midoricho, Tachikawa-shi, Tokyo

8. Science Halloween Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Tokyo Bay Take a trip to a spooky, yet elegant laboratory and let your taste buds experiment with their scientific and tasty platters. Ghosts have taken over the Hudson Lounge restaurant at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay to bring you some cute and kooky cuisine with their Science Halloween Afternoon Tea. Various delicious concoctions await you, including bubbling grape juice served in test tubes, popping candy lollipops, cobweb macrons, black cream puffs and more. When: Sep. 11, 2020 – Oct. 31, 2020

Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan, Minato-Ku, Tokyo 9. Colorful Halloween Party in Joypolis Join Sonic the Hedgehog for a fun-filled colorful Halloween at Tokyo Joypolis amusement park. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Sonic Colors game release, the beloved blue hedgehog will be leading the family-friendly seasonal fun this Halloween. Enjoy all the usual fun of the Joypolis attractions as well as limited Sonic editions including special menu items, game collaborations, photo spots and even a Sonic Halloween plush toy. When: Sep. 18, 2020 – Nov. 01, 2020

Where: Tokyo Joypolis, DECKS Tokyo Beach, Daiba 1-6-2, Minato, Tokyo 10. Halloween Party at Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome Find the perfect autumn photo spot at Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome. As it’s the season to get spooky, this botanical attraction is bringing in an abundance of Halloween’s finest natural offering—the pumpkin. Over one hundred giant ‘ghostly pumpkins’ each weighing 50-100kg will make their way from Hitachiomiya city in Ibaraki to take over the garden lawn. In addition to this photogenic outdoor scene you can find more photo spots a seasonal fun inside the domes and exhibition hall. When: Sep. 29, 2020 – Nov. 01, 2020

Where: Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome 2-1-2 Yumenoshima, Koto-ku, Tokyo 11. Tokyo Midtown Retreat Garden 2020 Escape the confines of your house to the Tokyo Midtown garden retreat. The open space surrounded by nature is the perfect place to relax on a cool autumn afternoon. Want to turn the garden retreat into a picnic spot, Tokyo Midtown’s various restaurants will be serving take out options from salads and sandwiches to sushi and wine (or in whatever combination you prefer). With quiet spots where one can sit alone and read, to more open areas where groups can gather and relax this garden paradise has a little something for everyone. When: Oct. 02, 2020 – Nov. 11, 2020

Where: Tokyo Midtown 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo