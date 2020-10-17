17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: October 16-18

With Halloween-themed tea parties, parades and online events on the agenda, the spookiest month of the year is on track to provide some great entertainment. For those looking to hold off on the spooks until the last day of the month, there are still plenty of offline and online non-spooky events that one can indulge in. From a party in a love hotel and cycling in the Chiba wild to a stylish sit-down meal and everything in between, there’s something for everyone this weekend.
1. Cosmos Flower Festival at Showa Kinen Park
Over four million cosmos flowers bloom during the Cosmos Flower Festival at Showa Kinen Park in Tachikawa. From mid-September to mid-October, the Golden Cosmos gives the field a unique lemon-yellow color. If you want to see the traditional pink flowers, they will be in full bloom from early to late October. The 2020 festival will feature some variations that symbolize Japan, such as the “Hinomaru” and “Akatsuki”. Also, check out their exciting events and activities, as well as the seasonal menu at various restaurants located inside the park.
When: Sep. 12, 2020 – Oct. 25, 2020
Where: Showa Kinen Park 3173 Midoricho, Tachikawa-shi, Tokyo
2. Tokyo Lovehotels Vol.17 #SHINEONME
With a large gathering of local and international talents, Tokyo LoveHotels always creates a night filled with art, music, experiences and love. By providing a free space for artists to sell or exhibit their works, Tokyo LoveHotels supports the art world in Tokyo, and you can too by attending Tokyo LoveHotels Vol 17. There will be live performances from The Hilt (@flyerrrmilesj, @a._.valley@nair_b and @monsieurjovoni), live painting with @miwaxy, exhibitions, pop up kitchens and various live DJs this is an event not to be missed.
When: Oct. 17, 2020
Where: Sankeys PENTHOUSE 6-28-6 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo
3. Halloween Party 2020 at Small Worlds Tokyo
Small Worlds Tokyo, the world’s largest indoor miniature theme park, is holding a Halloween Party with Ghosts until October 31st. The park’s Global Village is decorated with jack-o’-lanterns and other Halloween decorations. This year, spooky ghosts roam around the area, adding to the Halloween spirit of the event. You can even find a “cleaning ghost” cleaning the park’s souvenir shop!
Dress up in a costume to receive the admission ticket for ¥1,000 while it usually costs ¥2,700. You can also make a miniature figurine of yourself as a special souvenir from Small Worlds Tokyo. To secure tickets in advance, click here.
When: Sep. 10, 2020 – Oct. 31, 2020
Where: Small Worlds Tokyo, Ariake Butsuryu Center, 1-3-33, Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Where: Vino Buono 3-15-5, Kitaaoyama, Minato-ku Tokyo
5. Kawasaki Halloween 2020 – Online
Stay safe, stay home and show off your Halloween costumes across the globe with KawaHallo2020! Kawasaki Halloween Parade is known as one of the biggest and best Halloween events in Japan, but as large gatherings aren’t possible this year, the organizers are taking things online with an SNS take over. From October 1 to 31 just upload your photos and videos to Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok or whatever your SNS medium of choice and use their special hashtag #oneworldhalloween to join the fun. If you take your dressing up seriously you can also enter their online costume contest (which requires uploading a 30-second video and a completed application form) for a chance to win the grand prize. Check out the website for full details of how to take part.
When: Oct. 01, 2020 – Oct. 31 2020
Where: Online Streaming
6. DRAG QUEEN: No Light, No Queen
Having worked with ethnic minority groups most of her career, self-taught photographer Nagi Yoshida has taken a different turn on her newest exhibition, DRAG QUEEN: No Light, No Queen. In her latest work, Yoshida captures the overwhelming presence, indescribable beauty and strong personalities of various drag queens she met in New York and Paris.
When: October 8–18, 2020
Where: Sogo Yokohama, 2-18-1 Takashima, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa
7. One-Day Fun & Cycling Tour in Kamogawa, Chiba
This one-day fun and cycling tour in Kamogawa, Chiba’s paradise for cyclists, is the perfect opportunity to refresh yourself while social distancing. The tour involves renting an eBike and cycling for 20 to 30km in the beautiful scenery and mountains of Kamogawa; experience orange picking and making traditional thick sushi rolls, and a visit to Oyama Senmaida, the beautiful terraced rice paddies. Add a delicious lunch to that and you have the full package for a well-spent day in Japan’s countryside.
When: Oct. 17 2020
Where: Kamogawa, Chiba. See details here.
8. Science Halloween Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Tokyo Bay
Take a trip to a spooky, yet elegant laboratory and let your taste buds experiment with their scientific and tasty platters. Ghosts have taken over the Hudson Lounge restaurant at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay to bring you some cute and kooky cuisine with their Science Halloween Afternoon Tea. Various delicious concoctions await you, including bubbling grape juice served in test tubes, popping candy lollipops, cobweb macrons, black cream puffs and more.
When: Sep. 11, 2020 – Oct. 31, 2020
Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan, Minato-Ku, Tokyo
9. Colorful Halloween Party in Joypolis
Join Sonic the Hedgehog for a fun-filled colorful Halloween at Tokyo Joypolis amusement park. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Sonic Colors game release, the beloved blue hedgehog will be leading the family-friendly seasonal fun this Halloween. Enjoy all the usual fun of the Joypolis attractions as well as limited Sonic editions including special menu items, game collaborations, photo spots and even a Sonic Halloween plush toy.
When: Sep. 18, 2020 – Nov. 01, 2020
Where: Tokyo Joypolis, DECKS Tokyo Beach, Daiba 1-6-2, Minato, Tokyo
10. Halloween Party at Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome
Find the perfect autumn photo spot at Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome. As it’s the season to get spooky, this botanical attraction is bringing in an abundance of Halloween’s finest natural offering—the pumpkin. Over one hundred giant ‘ghostly pumpkins’ each weighing 50-100kg will make their way from Hitachiomiya city in Ibaraki to take over the garden lawn. In addition to this photogenic outdoor scene you can find more photo spots a seasonal fun inside the domes and exhibition hall.
When: Sep. 29, 2020 – Nov. 01, 2020
Where: Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome 2-1-2 Yumenoshima, Koto-ku, Tokyo
11. Tokyo Midtown Retreat Garden 2020
Escape the confines of your house to the Tokyo Midtown garden retreat. The open space surrounded by nature is the perfect place to relax on a cool autumn afternoon. Want to turn the garden retreat into a picnic spot, Tokyo Midtown’s various restaurants will be serving take out options from salads and sandwiches to sushi and wine (or in whatever combination you prefer).
With quiet spots where one can sit alone and read, to more open areas where groups can gather and relax this garden paradise has a little something for everyone.
When: Oct. 02, 2020 – Nov. 11, 2020
Where: Tokyo Midtown 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
12. Garden of Life: Eight Contemporary Artists Venture into Nature
Japanese contemporary artists explore our connection to nature in the setting of the regal Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum and its beautiful gardens. In this exhibition, eight contemporary Japanese artists reconsider the relationship between people and nature. The works, including paintings, sculptures, film and installations, subtly reveal worlds that exist beyond the reach of everyday consciousness, bringing new discoveries to the audience and inviting us to reflect on natural connections in the era of a global pandemic. Featuring work by artists: Mika Aoki, Yusuke Asai, Izumi Kato, Kana Kou, Masato Kobayashi, Ai Sasaki, Nobuhiro Shimura and Keisuke Yamaguchi.
When: Oct. 17, 2020 – Jan. 12, 2021
Where: Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum 5-21-9, Shirokanedai, Minato-ku, Tokyo
The online gallery will take place from October 12 until October 31 and all pieces will be up for sale while stocks last. For more information check out their website here.
When: Oct. 12, 2020 – Oct. 31, 2020
Where: Online Streaming
Guardian Garden is pleased to present the solo exhibition of Yoshiki Tanaka, the winner of 1_WALL’s 21st Grand Prix in graphic arts. Esoterically called I’m really curious about the color of Jonathan’s eyes, the exhibition revolves around works inspired by Anton Chekhov’s play The Seagull, the first theater show Tanaka ever saw. Using associative imagery, exploring the seagull in all its literal and metaphorical nuance, the artist has reconstructed the Chekhovian stage.
When: Sep. 15, 2020 – Oct. 17, 2020
Where: Guardian Garden 7-3-5 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
15. Rashomon at the 70th Anniversary Exhibition
When it was first released, Akira Kurosawa’s movie Rashomon did not become a major hit in Japan. However, it has earned worldwide acclaim for its artistic ambitions at the time. The 1950 film received the Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion in September 1951 and the Academy Awards’ Honorary Award in March 1952. Following these events, Rashomon put a high standard on Japanese film and became a symbol of post-war reconstruction for the country.
When: Sep. 12, 2020 – Dec. 06, 2020
Where: National Film Archive of Japan 3 Chome-7-6 Kyobashi, Chuo City, Tokyo
16. Japan Good Alcohol Yamanashi Wine Festival 2020
With more than 100 different types of Yamanashi wine, the prefecture’s second annual wine festival is an event not to be missed. One of the first regions in Japan to start making wine, Yamanashi wine is shipped all over for Japan for its popularity and refined taste.
The event will take place at Grand Session on the 6th floor of Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, where you can sample an all-you-can-eat menu paired with 3 wines and sample rare wines that can not be sampled outsider of Yamanashi. In addition, the Autumn Taste and Marriage Fair events will be held at the same time where customers can take out different foods that pair with the wines.
When: Oct. 09, 2020 – Oct. 21, 2020
Where: Tokyu Plaza Shibuya 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
17. Ark Hills South Tower Rooftop Lounge
Enjoy stress-free BBQ experience at the Ark Hills South Tower. Look over the majestic city while you dine on a widespread of BBQ goods and while you dine don’t forget to take advantage of the beer garden. A great location for a city escape or a romantic getaway the rooftop views are sure to delight and relax.
When: Until Oct. 18, 2020
Where: Ark Hills, 1-12-32, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
