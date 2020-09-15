17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Holiday Weekend: September 18-22

As we enter the four-day Silver Week holiday, Tokyo Weekender has made it easier to make the most of the time off with this list of online and offline events. From early Halloween tea parties, museums and everything in between there is surely something for everyone. Let’s all remember to keep social distance guidelines in mind as Tokyo is still very much at risk. Stay safe and have a good week ahead.

1. Embrace – Paule Saviano An exhibition of photography exploring gender identity and the lives of transgender and gender-nonconforming people. New York-based photographer Paule Saviano began his ongoing ‘Embrace’ project in 2016, aiming to spread awareness of transgender issues and to document the diverse lives and experiences of transgender, intersex and gender-non conforming people from around the world. Held at Gallery EF in Asakusa, the exhibition will feature Saviano’s intimate and moving portraits alongside statements and stories from the subjects. You can read more about Paule Saviano and the Embrace series in our full article from earlier this year. 2. Madsaki Solo Exhibition: “1984” “1984” features Madsaki’s new series of paintings and sculptures based on Mattel’s Masters of the Universe franchise, including its popular toy line, comic book covers, and action figure packaging. The exhibition title “1984” refers to the year that Masters of the Universe was at the peak of its popularity in the US. Of course, the year also evokes George Orwell’s science fiction novel, but what is the connection between these concepts? This is what visitors are welcomed to discover. The opening reception at Kaikai Kiki gallery is September 10 from 17:00 – though entry may be restricted if the number of visitors exceeds the maximum capacity.

An online event for the food lovers, but for those who fear another online event where one can only see but not taste the food, fear not, as this event will deliver the food to you before the event. Happo-En Letter, focuses on delicious artisan chocolates created with ingredients from Hagi City located in the Yamaguchi region of Japan.

Atop Roppongi Hills Observatory, with social distancing guidelines in mind, one can enjoy a clear view of the autumn moon above the Tokyo Skyline. During this, the resuming of the Roppongi viewing party participants will be limited in order to protect the health of all who come to gaze upon the autumn moon, but this won’t take away from the majesty of the event.

With five different projects across Shibuya, this years Media Art festival is looking to be the biggest yet. From Projection Mapping by MAPP_ to Online talks from those deep in the art industry through Playing Tokyo theres a little something for everyone.

GALLERY X presents an exhibition looking back at the life and career of pioneering erotic artist Tom of Finland. Coinciding with Tom’s 100th birthday anniversary, this insightful exhibition presents a selection of works from throughout the lifetime of the late Finnish artist, chronicling his developments in style and use of various mediums.

Take advantage of the warm weather to enjoy an outdoor BBQ experience, only at Chiba’s Kurkku Fields. Only serving fresh organic ingredients, enjoy locally grown produce grilled alongside mozzarella from ethically raised buffalo and sourced wild boar, among other ingredients. Other take-out options are available for those who simply want to enjoy their lunches outdoors in the picnic area of the farm.

Loko Gallery presents the new works of world-renowned artist, sculptor and creative Tomohiro Nagahata during this artTNZ event. There will be other booths and events taking place during this time, thus tickets will be popular, so better act fast.

The Global Goals Jam is a two-day designathon where creative teams work together on local challenges related to the sustainable development goals. Using a tailored design thinking toolkit (the “Jamkit”), participants will create interventions aimed at short-term targets in support of the long-term goals from solving social challenges to improving lives. 10. Jean-Michel Othoniel «夢路» Dream Road French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel marks his first gallery presentation in Japan at Perrotin Tokyo. On view is a new series of glass sculptures and gold leaf paintings that have never been seen before. Othoniel continues his exploration of nature in a contemplative approach by presenting new series of abstract and sensuous artworks: the Kiku, inspired by the chrysanthemum flower and its symbolism in ancient Japanese culture.

11. Science Halloween Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Tokyo Bay Take a trip to a spooky, yet elegant laboratory and let your taste buds experiment with their scientific and tasty platters. Ghosts have taken over the Hudson Lounge restaurant at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay to bring you some cute and kooky cuisine with their Science Halloween Afternoon Tea.

Guardian Garden presents the solo exhibition of Yoshiki Tanaka, the winner of 1_WALL’s 21st Grand Prix in graphic arts. Esoterically called I’m really curious about the color of Jonathan’s eyes, the exhibition revolves around works inspired by Anton Chekhov’s play The Seagull, the first theater show Tanaka ever saw. Using associative imagery, exploring the seagull in all its literal and metaphorical nuance, the artist has reconstructed the Chekhovian stage.

13. Nezumi-kun no Chokki (The Mouse’s Vest) Exhibition Nezumi-kun no Chokki (published in 1974), or The Mouse’s Vest in English, is a beloved picture book. Despite his small size, the protagonist, Nezumi-kun, with his gentle heart, is like a friend who is close to the children who read him. The series, which has sold more than 4 million copies and celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2019, was the result of the collaboration between author Yoshi Nakae, and his wife, painter Noriko Ueno. This exhibition at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse features about 150 of his original picture book drawings and sketches, including the latest in the series.

A musical adaptation of the the cult 1983 dance movie hits the stage in Tokyo. Flashdance tells the story of a young woman working at a steel mill who dreams of becoming a professional dancer and escaping small town life, finding love and friendship along the way. Former Takarazuka performer Reika Manaki stars as aspiring dancer Alex, alongside a magnificent supporting cast. Backcomb your hair to really get into the feeling and enjoy a night of dance, drama and nostalgia