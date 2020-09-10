TW Social: What We Got Up To In August 2020
Segafredo crew with store manager Akira Sugano
The Segafredo crew with store manager Akira Sugano at Segafredo in Hiroo. “We at Segafredo have implemented strict social distancing rules and follow all recommendations by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Our clients’ safety is our highest priority.”
German Ambassador Ina Lepel with cultural attaché Djamel Touré
German Ambassador Ina Lepel with cultural attaché Djamel Touré at the German Embassy: “The coronavirus crisis has brought tremendous change to the way we interact and connect, in our private lives as well as at the German Embassy. We are deeply grateful for the heartwarming support we experienced from our Japanese friends. By now it has become clear that there is only one way to truly overcome the crisis: together – by closely cooperating, showing solidarity and by working together to overcome obstacles that affect the lives of our citizens.”
Jordan Ambassador Lina Annab with officials at the Jordan Embassy
Jordan Ambassador Lina Annab with officials at the Jordan Embassy: “The immense challenge and hardship caused by Covid-19 were equally met by hope, solidarity and a genuine desire to be a force of good by many whose stories continue to inspire us. We are eternally grateful to those who risk their lives to ensure the safety of others during these trying times. Whether in Jordan, Japan or anywhere in the world, the altruism and self-sacrifice we witnessed in recent months must remind us of our humanity and of how similar we are in our need of and love for one another. We pray for all those affected by this pandemic and we wish that a cure is found soon.”
Andaz Tokyo hotel’s General Manager Ross Cooper with Director of Food & Beverage Alistair Minty
Andaz Tokyo hotel’s General Manager Ross Cooper with Director of Food & Beverage Alistair Minty: “We have been delighted to continue welcoming guests to the hotel during these unprecedented times. Hyatt’s global commitment to care for the well-being of our colleagues, guests and customers by delivering enhanced hygiene and safety measures around the hotel has been met with positive comments. This feedback has been a rewarding source of motivation and drives us to provide the best possible experience we can for our guests.”
The National Council of YMCAs of Japan
The National Council of YMCAs of Japan: Executive Director Hiroko Ohiwa, Misaki Onodera (Division for International Support), First Secretary & Consul Catherine Crutzen and Mia Vanassche (Press & Information Section) at the Belgium Embassy donating traditional Belgian waffles and Japanese foods to students who are studying Japanese at the YMCA Japanese language schools.
Ambassador Martha Lidia Zelayandia Cisneros of the Republic of El Salvador
Ambassador Martha Lidia Zelayandia Cisneros of the Republic of El Salvador at the Embassy: “These are very challenging times for all of us. We are grateful for Japan’s support to establish a new and comprehensive hospital specially to treat patients of Covid-19 in El Salvador, and we send our respect and deepest gratitude to all medical staff who have been at the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Together we stay strong.”
The Ambassador of Egypt Ayman Kamel and his spouse Ghada
The Ambassador of Egypt Ayman Kamel and his spouse Ghada at the embassy’s residence: “As the year 2020 unfolded, the threat of Covid-19 arose, challenging us in many ways and forcing humankind to change their habits. Nevertheless, we have tried to stay resilient in the face of these difficult circumstances, which taught us to be more grateful for the meaning and purpose of life. Someday we will look back on this crisis and it will be just a memory, but one that will have given us more than it has taken.”
WBA super bantamweight champion of the world Osamu Sato with Kazuyuki Ogawa
WBA super bantamweight champion of the world Osamu Sato with Kazuyuki Ogawa, former Executive Producer at NHK. Sato was attending an exclusive interview for the Backstage Pass TV program.
Zambian Ambassador Ndiyoi M Mutiti (left) at the Zambian Embassy
Zambian Ambassador Ndiyoi M Mutiti (left) at the Zambian Embassy: “Cooperation between Zambia and Japan has continued to grow in various sectors such as economic and trade, education, health and tourism. With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Zambian Embassy is looking to expand the horizon and further enhance Zambia/Japan cooperation in the health sector. A healthy society is essential for enhanced socio-economic development. This calls for team work at community, national and international levels. Japan serves as a good example, having achieved universal health coverage for its citizens.”
J-pop singer and TV actress Yu Hayami with founder and CEO of Rose Crusaders Takashi Ito and National Director Sakurako Ito
J-pop singer and TV actress Yu Hayami with founder and CEO of Rose Crusaders Takashi Ito and National Director Sakurako Ito at the Mrs International Japan & Ms Fabulous 2020 contest kick-off party at Haneda International Airport.
Leondre Devries and Charlie Lenehan of British pop duo Bars and Melody
A message from Leondre Devries and Charlie Lenehan of British pop duo Bars and Melody, pictured here in Greece: “Hey to all our Japanese fans. We want to thank you all for your support. We love you. Make sure you stay safe during these hard times. We will be back touring in Japan as soon as we can. We will also be releasing new music very soon. Thank you for being patient with us, stay strong and we hope to see you soon!”
Israeli Ambassador Yaffa Ben-Ari with her husband Yossi at the ambassador’s residence. The Israeli Embassy has asked most of their staff to work from home during Covid-19, with only a skeleton crew coming in to man the ship on shifts. The ambassador says she has been taking breaks while adhering to social distancing, mostly by taking walks around the neighborhood.
Ambassador Jose C Laurel V with officials of the Philippine Embassy
Ambassador Jose C Laurel V with officials of the Philippine Embassy: “The past seven months have been challenging for everyone, including the Filipino Community in Japan. After the State of Emergency was lifted, the embassy continued to provide consular services to our kababayans. Improvements and changes were made to balance efficiency in our operations with the protection of the health of the Filipino community, our guests and personnel. Now, more than ever, we should all cooperate and work together to help minimize the spread of Covid-19 by practicing social distancing, following coughing etiquette and keeping our surroundings clean. We wish for everyone’s safety and good health.”
