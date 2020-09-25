TW Creatives: “Untold Japan” by Photographer Blake McCluney

Welcome back to Tokyo Weekender’s series, TW Creatives. In this series, we feature various works by Japan-based writers, photographers, videographers, illustrators and other creatives in a bid to provide one additional platform for them to exhibit their talent. The works submitted here belong entirely to the creators — Tokyo Weekender only takes pride in being one of their most passionate supporters!

For our fourth entry, we present a few of the breathtaking photos Japan-based photographer Blake McCluney has taken over the years in various places across the country from Okinawa to Tokyo and everywhere in between.

About the Photographer

Blake McCluney is a landscape, nature and travel photographer and videographer based in Southern Honshu, Japan. He travels the world with his camera capturing the unique beauty that each place has to offer. His work has been featured by The Lonely Planet, Visit OKC, Landscape Photo Hub and Japan Osaka City. Follow him on Instagram: @ is a landscape, nature and travel photographer and videographer based in Southern Honshu, Japan. He travels the world with his camera capturing the unique beauty that each place has to offer. His work has been featured by The Lonely Planet, Visit OKC, Landscape Photo Hub and Japan Osaka City. Follow him on Instagram: @ blake . mccluney or Facebook: @ blakemccluneyphotography . For inquiries on prints for purchase, visit his official website at blakemccluney.smugmug.com

Lotus Blossom

Rising Atop Pinks & Yellows Along the Kose River The Sunset Cape Mt. Fuji And The Clouds Okinawa’s Untold Sunset Colors Tokyo Buzz A Rare Rainbow Flash Morning Sunshine

