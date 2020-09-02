17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: September 4–6

With a typhoon expected to pass through Tokyo this weekend, we’re not seeing the best start to September, but with this list of offline and online events, there is surely something to keep you entertained despite the frightful weather. Be it Black Lives Matter online event or an exhibition of fine art, there is something for everyone this weekend. Let’s all remember to keep social distance guidelines in mind as Tokyo is still very much at risk. Stay safe and have a good week ahead.
With the global pandemic and social distancing in mind, Black Lives Matter Tokyo is creating a night of live-streamed music from Japan-based Black talent and allies of the movement.
This will be Black Lives Matter Tokyo’s first foray into livestream music events. Seven musicians and performers will take center stage at Shimokitazawa’s Island O and other locations around Japan to showcase what makes music such a unique bond between cultures.
2. Embrace – Paule Saviano
An exhibition of photography exploring gender identity and the lives of transgender and gender-nonconforming people. New York-based photographer Paule Saviano began his ongoing ‘Embrace’ project in 2016, aiming to spread awareness of transgender issues and to document the diverse lives and experiences of transgender, intersex and gender-non conforming people from around the world. Held at Gallery EF in Asakusa, the exhibition will feature Saviano’s intimate and moving portraits alongside statements and stories from the subjects.
You can read more about Paule Saviano and the Embrace series in our full article from earlier this year.
3. Beetle Petting Forest in Odaiba
Get up close and hands-on with various types of beetles at this unique petting corner in Odaiba. For a limited time you will find a special insect attraction on the third floor of Decks Tokyo Beach Seaside Mall. You may or may not be aware but beetles are popular pets in Japan, so it makes perfect sense to have a petting corner for fans of the little critters who don’t have their own at home to play with. Visitors can interact with nine different varieties of beetle, including the popular stag beetle and rhinoceros beetle as well as more unusual types like the shimmering rainbow stag!
4. Park Live Presents DATS
This week Park Live introduces, DATS, a Japanese rock band formed in 2013. Although the band is still relatively young they have already played some massive venues such as Summer Sonic, Fuji Rock and other large Japan-based rock festivals. In May of 2019 they released Odorasareteru, their second EP since their major debut, followed by their first anime tie-up song and major single release “Game Over” (TV Anime “No Guns Life” Ending theme) in November.
At long last, the Olympic Flame will be on display to the public in Tokyo. Between September 1 and November 1, the Olympic flame will be on display at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward.
6. Ego-Wrappin’ – Dance Distance Dance
7. The Lineage of Modern Japanese Art
Following the Meiji restoration, the introduction of Western art had incredible influence over Japanese painting and, in turn, forced Japanese artists to redefine themselves and rebuild a stronger identity. In times of great uncertainty, the paintbrush paved the way for innovation, and, today, these traces remain unfazed. Offering approximately 40 works from the Meiji to the Showa period (1868-1989), this exhibition is an opportunity to see the works of key painters who marked their names in the history of modern Japanese art, all in one place.
THE CLUB art gallery at GINZA SIX hosts a group exhibition titled “TIMELESSNESS.” Through the works of Nicholas Hatfull, Naoya Inose, Kayoko Mizumoto, O’ Tru no Trus and Hiroka Yamashita, this exhibition explores the middle point between dream and reality, transferring the viewers’ sensibilities and physicality.
9. Gransta Tokyo & Aomori Nebuta Festival
August 3 marked the opening of Gransta Tokyo, the ekinaka shopping complex of Tokyo Station. The new ekinaka plaza includes an installation honoring the Aomori Nebuta Matsuri, a massive fire festival with equally massive lantern floats featuring kabuki actors, mythical figures and gods. This year, the festival was canceled amid coronavirus concerns, so to recognize its cultural import, one such lantern – called a nebuta – will be on display at Gransta Tokyo.
10. World Coffee Rally at Streamer Coffee Tokyo
Coffee franchise, Streamer Coffee Tokyo, launches an imaginary wake-up-and-smell-the-coffee world journey for those whose travel plans went down the drain this year. From now through October 23, each week, Streamer Coffee offers a different kind of unique coffee flavor from all over the world at its Tokyo stores.
11. Thrush Cafe at Happo-en: Farmers Support Beer Event
Thrush Cafe will host Happo-en’s annual beer terrace, called “FARMERS SUPPORT BEER EVENT” this summer. Not only have restaurants struggled in the Covid age, but also their suppliers. In support of farmers, the beer terrace offers two dishes revolving around ingredients grown by producers from all over the country.
Sunshine Aquarium, located inside Sunshine City in Ikebukuro, hosts a colorful art exhibition with colorfully aesthetic animals. See 20 brilliant species including fish, birds, reptiles and amphibians. There will be no doubt that you will encounter an incredibly aesthetic light and color spectacle.
13. Oishii Ukiyo-e: The Roots of Japanese Cuisine
Discover the history of Japanese cuisine and culture through classic Edo Era artworks. Ukiyo-e woodcut prints are known to capture the small and everyday details of Japanese history in their unique and beautiful style. This exhibition focuses on artworks relating to traditional cuisine and cooking as well as presenting recipes and photographs of recreated dishes.
The Bauhaus was established as a school of design by the architect Walter Gropius in 1919 in the historic German city of Weimar and celebrated its 100th-anniversary last year. Despite only being active for 14 years before its enforced closure due to Nazi repression in 1933, it was full of experimental spirit and revolutionized education in the world of art and design, where its enormous impact can still be felt to this day.
A large-scale exhibition of incredible masterpieces from the collection of the National Gallery in London. The National Gallery is known for its stunning collection of European paintings, which will now be shown outside of the museum for the first time in its 200 year history. Art lovers in Tokyo (and later Osaka) have a rare chance to get up close with many world-renowned pieces from the Renaissance to the post-Impressionist period.
16. Staycation at Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
Whether you call Tokyo home or are traveling here for the summer holidays, take advantage of the Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills’ luxurious staycation packages. With complimentary access to AO Spa & Club’s swimming pool, fitness center, and evening wine and canapés at the Andaz Lounge, what better way to recharge this summer than at the Andaz.
17. Special Afternoon Tea – Alice’s Autumn Halloween Party Food
Kooky and spooky, but cute and classy, enjoy an Alice in Wonderland Halloween Autumnal treat this fall. Combining iconic Alice imagery with a dash of the usual ghouls and pumpkins of October, guests can indulge in sweet and savory treats (no tricks here) including March Rabbit Mont Blanc, Playing Card Opera slices, Queen of Hearts Mousse and Cheshire Cat macrons. You can also feast on croque monsieur, pumpkin scones, and all you can drink beverages. Venture down the rabbit hole and embrace a quirky dining experience.
