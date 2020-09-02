17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: September 4–6

With a typhoon expected to pass through Tokyo this weekend, we’re not seeing the best start to September, but with this list of offline and online events, there is surely something to keep you entertained despite the frightful weather. Be it Black Lives Matter online event or an exhibition of fine art, there is something for everyone this weekend. Let’s all remember to keep social distance guidelines in mind as Tokyo is still very much at risk. Stay safe and have a good week ahead.

With the global pandemic and social distancing in mind, Black Lives Matter Tokyo is creating a night of live-streamed music from Japan-based Black talent and allies of the movement. This will be Black Lives Matter Tokyo’s first foray into livestream music events. Seven musicians and performers will take center stage at Shimokitazawa’s Island O and other locations around Japan to showcase what makes music such a unique bond between cultures. 2. Embrace – Paule Saviano An exhibition of photography exploring gender identity and the lives of transgender and gender-nonconforming people. New York-based photographer Paule Saviano began his ongoing ‘Embrace’ project in 2016, aiming to spread awareness of transgender issues and to document the diverse lives and experiences of transgender, intersex and gender-non conforming people from around the world. Held at Gallery EF in Asakusa, the exhibition will feature Saviano’s intimate and moving portraits alongside statements and stories from the subjects. You can read more about Paule Saviano and the Embrace series in our full article from earlier this year.

Get up close and hands-on with various types of beetles at this unique petting corner in Odaiba. For a limited time you will find a special insect attraction on the third floor of Decks Tokyo Beach Seaside Mall. You may or may not be aware but beetles are popular pets in Japan, so it makes perfect sense to have a petting corner for fans of the little critters who don’t have their own at home to play with. Visitors can interact with nine different varieties of beetle, including the popular stag beetle and rhinoceros beetle as well as more unusual types like the shimmering rainbow stag!

This week Park Live introduces, DATS, a Japanese rock band formed in 2013. Although the band is still relatively young they have already played some massive venues such as Summer Sonic, Fuji Rock and other large Japan-based rock festivals. In May of 2019 they released Odorasareteru, their second EP since their major debut, followed by their first anime tie-up song and major single release “Game Over” (TV Anime “No Guns Life” Ending theme) in November.

At long last, the Olympic Flame will be on display to the public in Tokyo. Between September 1 and November 1, the Olympic flame will be on display at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward. 6. Ego-Wrappin’ – Dance Distance Dance Japanese jazz rock favorites stream their annual outdoor concert online for some super social distancing sounds. Formed in Osaka in 1996, musical duo Ego-Wrappin’ (Yoshie Nakano and Masaki Mori) are known for their smooth and airy mix of jazz, rock, cabaret and Kayokyoku—a genre of old classic Japanese pop music. Every year the group holds an outdoor summer concert called Dance Dance Dance, but with the ongoing pandemic this year’s event will be held at only 50% capacity. Also available is the group’s first-ever live streaming concert: Dance Distance Dance. You can watch the concert live via the Zaiko platform or anytime during the three-day archive period.