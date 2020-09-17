17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: October 2-4

The spookiest month of the year is finally upon us, and while Halloween-themed events will eventually dominate the event listings of all sites, we still have a little time before the creep-fest reaches full swing. This weekend, indulge in some quality offline and online events that stretch from live concerts to exhibitions — and even a Halloween-themed tea party! Enjoy!
1. te’ 15th Anniversary Live Streaming
Post-rock, instrumental band te’ celebrates 15 years with a non-guest performance live-streamed from Shinjuku Loft. The streaming will be available on Zaiko’s platform (access here). The site is available in Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean and purchases can be made from overseas. The performance video will be kept in the website’s archive for four days so you can watch it at your convenience.
When: Oct. 02, 2020
Where: Live streaming
2. A Midsummer Night’s Dream
New National Theatre, Tokyo, kicks off their 2020/2021 opera season with Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The new production based on David McVicar’s version of the Shakespeare-based opera has been adapted for social distancing but maintains its reputation as one of the most enjoyable operas of the 20th century. The comedic drama unfolds with magnificent sets and costumes, telling the interwoven stories of the fairies, lovers and tradespeople inhabiting the magical fantastical world. The opera will be performed in English with Japanese subtitles.
When: Oct. 04, 2020 – Oct. 12, 2020
Where: New National Theatre, Tokyo, 1-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
3. Wild at Heart – A Collection of Modern Finnish Design and Art
Finnish design is known worldwide for its high quality and distinct forms. This includes simple, natural hues and clear, linear accents – but boldness, creativity and a lively use of color characterize Finnish design language as well.
When: Oct. 02, 2020 – Oct. 12, 2020
Where: Metsä Pavilion (Embassy of Finland), 3-5-39 Minami-Azabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo
4. ARK Hills Music Week 2020
This year marks the 10th anniversary of this city-wide music festival, held at various locations around the Ark Hills area, including Suntory Hall Ark Hills, Ark Karajan Square, and more.
When: Oct. 02, 2020 – Oct. 11, 2020
Where: Ark Hills, 1-12-32, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
5. Aqua City Seaside Pinwheels
A colorful installation of pinwheels creates a magnificent scene for a good cause at Aqua City Seaside. For a limited period, 700 kazaguruma pinwheel toys are adorning the 3F deck, adding some uplifting energy to the backdrop of Tokyo Bay during the hard times of Covid-19. The installation is part of project to raise money to provide acrylic splash partitions for students at the nearby Minato Municipal Odaiba Gakuen elementary and junior high school. For every Instagram post of the pinwheels that uses the dedicated hashtag, they will provide one partition, with a goal of 430 to cover every student.
When: Until Oct. 31, 2020
Where: Aqua City, 1-7-1 Daiba, Minato City, Tokyo
6. Marie Antoinette – Queen’s Masquerade at the Hilton Tokyo
The Hilton Tokyo’s regal sweets buffet takes a dark and decadent twist for its latest seasonal menu. Continuing its Marie Antoinette series, the Queen’s Masquerade brings autumnal colors and flavors with its noble purple theme. Inspired by luxurious masks, jewelry, roses, perfume and lingerie, together with the tastes of sublime fruits, from apricot and pear to pomegranate and quince, you too can indulge yourself and feel like a queen for a day.
When: Oct. 01, 2020 – Nov. 12, 2020
Where: Hilton Tokyo, 6-6-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
7. Science Halloween Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Tokyo Bay
Take a trip to a spooky, yet elegant laboratory and let your taste buds experiment with their scientific and tasty platters. Ghosts have taken over the Hudson Lounge restaurant at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay to bring you some cute and kooky cuisine with their Science Halloween Afternoon Tea. Various delicious concoctions await you, including bubbling grape juice served in test tubes, popping candy lollipops, cobweb macrons, black cream puffs and more.
When: Sep. 11, 2020 – Oct. 31, 2020
Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan, Minato-Ku, Tokyo
8. Jean-Michel Othoniel «夢路» Dream Road
French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel marks his first gallery presentation in Japan. On view is a new series of glass sculptures and gold leaf paintings that have never been seen before. This solo show in Japan follows the artist’s retrospective at the Hara Museum in 2012. Othoniel continues his exploration of nature in a contemplative approach by presenting new series of abstract and sensuous artworks: the Kiku, inspired by the chrysanthemum flower and its symbolism in ancient Japanese culture.
Where: Perrotin Tokyo, Piramide Building, 1F, 6-6-9 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
9. Kiyoshi Hamada－’Strata of Memory -Light and Shadow-‘
A unique and telling aspect of Hamada’s development, the exhibition will feature approximately 30 of Hamada’s works from the 1980’s to his most recent oeuvre. Now in his 80s, Hamada’s most recent works reflect a certain maturity and confidence. Featuring a completely new series of semi-sculptural works, the exhibition will also showcase Hamada’s response to a series he began in the 1980’s called Drawings.
When: Sep. 19, 2020 – Oct. 24, 2020
Where: Root K Contemporary, 6 Minami Cho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
10. Reality & Fantasy The World of Tom of Finland
GALLERY X presents an exhibition looking back at the life and career of pioneering erotic artist Tom of Finland. Coinciding with Tom’s 100th birthday anniversary, this insightful exhibition presents a selection of works from throughout the lifetime of the late Finish artist, chronicling his developments in style and use of various mediums.
When: Sep. 18, 2020 – Oct. 05, 2020
Where: Gallery X by Parco, 13-17 Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
11. TAGBOAT x Hyakudan Kaidan Art Exhibition
A contemporary art exhibition takes over the historic stairway at the luxurious Hotel Gajoen Tokyo in Meguro. The Hyakudan Kaidan, which translates to “The Hundred Stairs,” is considered a tangible cultural asset of Tokyo, known for its ornate beauty. The venue also hosts occasional art events and exhibitions, this time collaborating with Asia’s largest online gallery TAGBOAT to present the work of 30 international artists working in a variety of mediums. Timed admission tickets are available in advance to ensure quick entry (guests without advance tickets may have to wait to avoid overcrowding).
When: Until Oct. 11, 2020
Where: Hotel Gajoen Tokyo, 1-8-1 Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo
12. “Kampai With Sake” Week
Thursday, October 1st 2020 is “Sake Day” in Japan. To celebrate, a YouTube Live stream of sake entertainment will be held from 16:00 to 20:00. You can also join in on the “Kampai with Sake Across Japan” at 19:00. “Kampai!” means “Cheers!” in Japanese, and the event gives us an opportunity to unite, pray, and give thanks in this “new lifestyle of 2020.” You can check out the event details here.
When: Until Oct. 04, 2020
Where: Online Streaming
13. Japanese Art: Deep and Deeper
The second part of the renewal exhibition at the Suntory Museum of Art takes a deeper look at the unique aesthetics of Japanese beauty. Japanese Art: Deep and Deeper explores the beauty of daily life and traces its roots to historical artworks and styles.
When: Until Nov. 29, 2020
Where: Suntory Museum of Art, 9-7-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
14. Asuka Anastacia Ogawa – Blum and Poe
Japanese-Brazilian artist Asuka Anastacia Ogawa makes their first solo presentation at Blum and Poe, following the preview of the exhibition presented digitally on Blum & Poe Broadcasts last spring. Ogawa’s large figurative paintings depict androgynous children in chimerical dreamscapes, otherworldly scenes formed from solid fields of color and flat picture planes.
When: Until Nov. 07, 2020
Where: Blum & Poe, 1-14-34 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
15. #JapanRevisited202x: Then–Now–After
In this interactive Journey #JapanRevisited202x invite you to re(visit) Japan through the memories, dreams, and imaginations of 16 Austrian artists passing through four virtual zones. The project seeks to share a side of Japan perhaps unseen by most who visit her shores and as stated, reimage what Japan was, is and could be. The project can be enjoyed online here.
When: Until Nov. 30, 2020
Where:Online
16. Sunshine Aquarium ‘Super Sexy’ Exhibition
A special exhibition looking at the sexual activities of sea creatures returns to Sunshine Aquarium. This year’s instalment of the aquarium’s sex-focused evening event promises an even sexier time, with pink neon lighting, interactive hands on exhibits and plenty of fascinating courting and copulating facts. Ever wondered how fish get frisky? Or are you curious about otters in love? You can even experience the scent and feel of parts of various cute (or slippery…) creatures.
When: Until Nov. 05, 2020
Where: Sunshine Aquarium, 1-3 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
17. Ark Hills South Tower Rooftop Lounge
Enjoy a stress-free BBQ experience at the Ark Hills South Tower. Look over the majestic city while you dine on a widespread of BBQ goods and while you dine don’t forget to take advantage of the beer garden. A great location for a city escape or a romantic getaway the rooftop views are sure to delight and relax.
When: Until Oct. 18, 2020
Where: Ark Hills, 1-12-32, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
For more event recommendations, see our recently revamped event listing page. Got an event to share? Let us know at editor@tokyoweekender.com
