17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: October 2-4

The spookiest month of the year is finally upon us, and while Halloween-themed events will eventually dominate the event listings of all sites, we still have a little time before the creep-fest reaches full swing. This weekend, indulge in some quality offline and online events that stretch from live concerts to exhibitions — and even a Halloween-themed tea party! Enjoy!

Post-rock, instrumental band te’ celebrates 15 years with a non-guest performance live-streamed from Shinjuku Loft. The streaming will be available on Zaiko’s platform (access here). The site is available in Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean and purchases can be made from overseas. The performance video will be kept in the website’s archive for four days so you can watch it at your convenience.

When: Oct. 02, 2020

Where: Live streaming

New National Theatre, Tokyo, kicks off their 2020/2021 opera season with Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The new production based on David McVicar’s version of the Shakespeare-based opera has been adapted for social distancing but maintains its reputation as one of the most enjoyable operas of the 20th century. The comedic drama unfolds with magnificent sets and costumes, telling the interwoven stories of the fairies, lovers and tradespeople inhabiting the magical fantastical world. The opera will be performed in English with Japanese subtitles.

When: Oct. 04, 2020 – Oct. 12, 2020

Where: New National Theatre, Tokyo, 1-1-1 Honmachi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Finnish design is known worldwide for its high quality and distinct forms. This includes simple, natural hues and clear, linear accents – but boldness, creativity and a lively use of color characterize Finnish design language as well.

When: Oct. 02, 2020 – Oct. 12, 2020

Where: Metsä Pavilion (Embassy of Finland), 3-5-39 Minami-Azabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo

This year marks the 10th anniversary of this city-wide music festival, held at various locations around the Ark Hills area, including Suntory Hall Ark Hills, Ark Karajan Square, and more.

When: Oct. 02, 2020 – Oct. 11, 2020

Where: Ark Hills, 1-12-32, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

A colorful installation of pinwheels creates a magnificent scene for a good cause at Aqua City Seaside. For a limited period, 700 kazaguruma pinwheel toys are adorning the 3F deck, adding some uplifting energy to the backdrop of Tokyo Bay during the hard times of Covid-19. The installation is part of project to raise money to provide acrylic splash partitions for students at the nearby Minato Municipal Odaiba Gakuen elementary and junior high school. For every Instagram post of the pinwheels that uses the dedicated hashtag, they will provide one partition, with a goal of 430 to cover every student.

When: Until Oct. 31, 2020

Where: Aqua City, 1-7-1 Daiba, Minato City, Tokyo

The Hilton Tokyo’s regal sweets buffet takes a dark and decadent twist for its latest seasonal menu. Continuing its Marie Antoinette series, the Queen’s Masquerade brings autumnal colors and flavors with its noble purple theme. Inspired by luxurious masks, jewelry, roses, perfume and lingerie, together with the tastes of sublime fruits, from apricot and pear to pomegranate and quince, you too can indulge yourself and feel like a queen for a day.

When: Oct. 01, 2020 – Nov. 12, 2020

Where: Hilton Tokyo, 6-6-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Take a trip to a spooky, yet elegant laboratory and let your taste buds experiment with their scientific and tasty platters. Ghosts have taken over the Hudson Lounge restaurant at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay to bring you some cute and kooky cuisine with their Science Halloween Afternoon Tea. Various delicious concoctions await you, including bubbling grape juice served in test tubes, popping candy lollipops, cobweb macrons, black cream puffs and more.

When: Sep. 11, 2020 – Oct. 31, 2020

Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan, Minato-Ku, Tokyo

French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel marks his first gallery presentation in Japan. On view is a new series of glass sculptures and gold leaf paintings that have never been seen before. This solo show in Japan follows the artist’s retrospective at the Hara Museum in 2012. Othoniel continues his exploration of nature in a contemplative approach by presenting new series of abstract and sensuous artworks: the Kiku, inspired by the chrysanthemum flower and its symbolism in ancient Japanese culture.

When: Until Oct. 24, 2020

Where: Perrotin Tokyo, Piramide Building, 1F, 6-6-9 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

A unique and telling aspect of Hamada’s development, the exhibition will feature approximately 30 of Hamada’s works from the 1980’s to his most recent oeuvre. Now in his 80s, Hamada’s most recent works reflect a certain maturity and confidence. Featuring a completely new series of semi-sculptural works, the exhibition will also showcase Hamada’s response to a series he began in the 1980’s called Drawings.

When: Sep. 19, 2020 – Oct. 24, 2020

Where: Root K Contemporary, 6 Minami Cho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

GALLERY X presents an exhibition looking back at the life and career of pioneering erotic artist Tom of Finland. Coinciding with Tom’s 100th birthday anniversary, this insightful exhibition presents a selection of works from throughout the lifetime of the late Finish artist, chronicling his developments in style and use of various mediums.

When: Sep. 18, 2020 – Oct. 05, 2020

Where: Gallery X by Parco, 13-17 Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo