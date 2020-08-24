Win a ¥10,000 Amazon Gift Card: Share Your Insights On Cultural Experience Programs & Events in Japan

Answer this survey for a chance to win an Amazon gift card and influence Japan's next level of cultural experience events

Have you ever participated in a cultural experience program or event in Japan? A kimono-wearing experience, a hands-on ikebana class? A rakugo or kabuki event? Was the experience up to your expectations? Or did it leave you partially disappointed? 

The Living History Project, organized by Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs, brings Japanese history to life through unique experiences and events staged at some of the country’s most historic and culturally significant sites. Highlights include re-enactments of traditional ceremonies and parades, special exhibitions, and engaging, hands-on activities.

The Agency for Cultural Affairs wants to level-up its programs and provide activities that foreign visitors can benefit the most, so they’d like to get a bit of feedback from TW readers on your experience so far and your preferences in general.

What kind of program would you like to participate in? How much are you eager to spend on those activities? What are the current events and programs lacking? Please take a few minutes to answer our quick survey, and you’ll automatically be entered into a draw to win one of 20 Amazon gift cards worth ¥10,000 each.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY

The survey closes on September 8, 2020. Winners of the Amazon gift cards and free magazine subscription will be notified via email.

