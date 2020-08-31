Management Company Smile Support Co., based in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, is a company that specializes in introducing top-quality reliable HIA (Highly Insulated Airtight housing) building constructors and renovation companies to new home builders and home renovators with an impartial perspective. The company provides this service free of charge.

Message from Management Company Smile Support Co.

“As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, more and more people spend extra time at home. As it is likely that teleworking will more or less become more common in the future, it only makes the quality of our homes — the place we spend time with our families — even more important. Covid-19 has also reminded us of the importance of securing a home that resistant to a variety of viruses. Japanese houses have the lowest level of insulation and airtightness compared to all other developed countries — the building structure is such that it makes them hot in summer and very cold in winter. That is all because of low-quality airtightness and heat insulation. In winter, the dryness inside the house can only contribute to the spread of the virus. Thus when building a home, it is essential to have an HIA home that will keep you and your loved ones cool in the summer and warm in the winter. And yet, it is difficult for customers to find the right type of housing or remodeling companies. And here is where we can help — we can introduce Japan’s top-performing companies to help with your home building project. This service is free of charge. If you’re thinking of building an HIA home — or reforming your current one into one — don’t hesitate to reach out to us.”

— Akira Takahashi, CEO of Management Company Smile Support Co.

For more information about Management Company Smile Support Co., please refer to the company’s official website here.