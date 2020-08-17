17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: August 14-16

August 3 marks the opening of Gransta Tokyo, the ekinaka shopping complex of Tokyo Station. The new ekinaka plaza includes an installation honoring the Aomori Nebuta Matsuri, a massive fire festival with equally massive lantern floats featuring kabuki actors, mythical figures and gods. This year, the festival was canceled amid coronavirus concerns, so to recognize its cultural import, one such lantern – called a nebuta – will be on display at Gransta Tokyo.

Whether you call Tokyo home or are traveling here for the summer holidays, take advantage of the Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills’ luxurious staycation packages. With complimentary access to AO Spa & Club’s swimming pool, fitness center and evening wine and canapés at the Andaz Lounge, what better way to recharge this summer than at the Andaz.

3. The Great Edo Almanac Sumida Hokusai Museum’s latest exhibition introduces Edo life by exploring the annual events of the historic period. The Great Edo Almanac focuses on traditional events and seasonal customs from the Edo period, using artworks by the great master Hokusai to give an intimate sense of life and culture at the time.