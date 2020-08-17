17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: August 14-16

Bask in the summer heat but of course, remember to keep your social distance guidelines in mind as Tokyo is still very much at risk of going back into lockdown for a second time. To help you stay entertained with things to do this weekend we at Tokyo Weekender have assembled some amazing offline and online events – including barbecues, staycations and beer festivals.
1. Gransta Tokyo & Aomori Nebuta Festival
August 3 marks the opening of Gransta Tokyo, the ekinaka shopping complex of Tokyo Station. The new ekinaka plaza includes an installation honoring the Aomori Nebuta Matsuri, a massive fire festival with equally massive lantern floats featuring kabuki actors, mythical figures and gods. This year, the festival was canceled amid coronavirus concerns, so to recognize its cultural import, one such lantern – called a nebuta – will be on display at Gransta Tokyo.
2. Staycation At The Andaz
Whether you call Tokyo home or are traveling here for the summer holidays, take advantage of the Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills’ luxurious staycation packages. With complimentary access to AO Spa & Club’s swimming pool, fitness center and evening wine and canapés at the Andaz Lounge, what better way to recharge this summer than at the Andaz.
Sumida Hokusai Museum’s latest exhibition introduces Edo life by exploring the annual events of the historic period. The Great Edo Almanac focuses on traditional events and seasonal customs from the Edo period, using artworks by the great master Hokusai to give an intimate sense of life and culture at the time.
4. Thrush Cafe at Happo-en: Farmers Support Beer Event
Thrush Cafe will host Happo-en’s annual beer terrace, called “FARMERS SUPPORT BEER EVENT” this summer. Not only have restaurants struggled in the Covid age, but also their suppliers. In support of farmers, the beer terrace will offer two dishes revolving around ingredients grown by producers from all over the country.
5. Hello From the Countries of the World – Exhibition
Discover the culture, lifestyle and landscape of each country through the medium of postage stamps. The latest special exhibition at the Philatelic Museum (Museum of postage stamps) near Meijiro takes you on a trip around the world. Through the intricate designs and beautiful illustrations on the vast collection of stamps on display, explore different cultures and learn about everything from historic national traditions to local cuisine and famous landmarks.
6. OSK Osaka Nippon Revue Company Cafe – Live Online
Enjoy a fabulous live entertainment show from this fantastic all female revue. OSK Osaka Nippon Revue Company was founded in 1922 and much like the more widely known Takarazuka Revue, it features an all female cast with handsome women playing male roles in a wide range of musical theatre based productions. During August the company is streaming a variety of special programs and live cafe performances each available for 24 hours.
7. Ark Hills BBQ Beer Garden
For a limited time the BBQ Beer Garden is open at Ark Hills South Tower Rooftop Lounge. Enjoy delicious meat and seafood BBQ courses as you unwind in style at the luxurious rooftop garden.
8. Oishii Ukiyo-e: The Roots of Japanese Cuisine
Discover the history of Japanese cuisine and culture through classic Edo Era artworks. Ukiyo-e woodcut prints are known to capture the small and everyday details of Japanese history in their unique and beautiful style. This exhibition focuses on artworks relating to traditional cuisine and cooking as well as presenting recipes and photographs of recreated dishes.
9. Kiramanger Show: It’s Time for Everyone to Shine!
For the first at the Tokyo Dome City Power Rangers hero show, the Super Sentai Mashin Sentai Kiramanger made his debut at Theatre G-Rosso. This will be the second part in the Mashin Sentai Kiramanger series, and in addition to the five Kiramangers, the sixth warrior, Kiramane Silver, makes an appearance.
The Bauhaus was established as a school of design by the architect Walter Gropius in 1919 in the historic German city of Weimar and celebrated its 100th-anniversary last year. Despite only being active for 14 years before its enforced closure due to Nazi repression in 1933, it was full of experimental spirit and revolutionized education in the world of art and design, where its enormous impact can still be felt to this day.
11. Jazz Night Cruise
All aboard the Symphony cruise ship for a night of dinner, drinks and jazz. Jet off from Tokyo Bay for an evening cruise including a course dinner and a live band on deck (weather permitting). Guests can sip on a selection of drinks including cocktails and fine wines as you gaze out at the illuminated city skyline and soak up the smooth jazz sounds.
A large scale exhibition of incredible masterpieces from the collection of the National Gallery in London. The National Gallery is known for its stunning collection of European paintings, which will now be shown outside of the museum for the first time in its 200 year history. Art lovers in Tokyo (and later Osaka) have a rare chance to get up close with many world renowned pieces from the Renaissance to the post-Impressionist period.
14. The Roof Shibuya Sky
As Tokyo’s clubs and bars slowly resume operations, you likely find yourself wanting a night out to top all others. In this case, the Roof – a new rooftop bar on the Shibuya observation deck Sky Stage – is a contender, with a panoramic view of the Tokyo skyline plus drinks.
The space museum TeNQ in Tokyo Dome City’s Yellow Building is collaborating with the much-loved Sanrio duo Little Twin Stars. The new exhibition, called “Kiki & Lala’s Star Tour,” looks back at the 45-year-old history of Little Twin Stars, including original concept drawings and popular merchandise, alongside various space topics. Other exhibition highlights include a corner where you can learn about the life of stars, appeasing space enthusiasts.
16. Michael Reeder – ‘4th Dimensional Voyeur’
Subculture hub Hidari Zingaro presents LA artist Michael Reeder’s first solo exhibition in Japan. Inspired by skate culture and street art, his background in academic art, wall murals and graphic design, Reeder’s portraits incorporate realism and geometric patterns, as well as skull and classical statue motifs.
17. Hotel Grand Arc Hanzomon Beer Garden
Drink and dine in style at this beer garden terrace overlooking the Imperial Palace Garden. Hotel Grand Arc Hanzomon invites guests to enjoy a relaxing summer evening on the garden terrace of its elegant restaurant Patio. Choose from a premium or standard plan including free-flow drinks.
