17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: August 7–10

Bask in the summer heat but of course, remember to keep your social distance guidelines in mind as Tokyo is still very much at risk of going back into lockdown for a second time. To help you stay entertained with things to do this long weekend we at Tokyo Weekender have assembled some amazing offline and online events – including an online concert of our own featuring the talented – and dreamy – Andrew Sloman.
1. TW presents Andrew John Sloman
Tokyo Weekender hosts Tokyo-based singer-songwriter Andrew John Sloman for a pre-recorded livestream event on Tokyo Weekender Facebook Live on Saturday, August 8. Sloman will play a selection of classical piano compositions from his latest EP, Yoakè, as well as acoustic guitar-accompanied ballads.
2. Gransta Tokyo & Aomori Nebuta Festival
August 3 marks the opening of Gransta Tokyo, the ekinaka shopping complex of Tokyo Station. The new ekinaka plaza will include an installation honoring the Aomori Nebuta Matsuri, a massive fire festival with equally massive lantern floats featuring kabuki actors, mythical figures and gods. This year, the festival was canceled amid coronavirus concerns, so to recognize its cultural import, one such lantern – called a nebuta – will be on display at Gransta Tokyo.
3. Thrush Cafe at Happo-en: Farmers Support Beer Event
Thrush Cafe will host Happo-en’s annual beer terrace, called “FARMERS SUPPORT BEER EVENT” this summer. Not only have restaurants struggled in the Covid age, but also their suppliers. In support of farmers, the beer terrace will offer two dishes revolving around ingredients grown by producers from all over the country.
4. Kiramanger Show: It’s Time for Everyone to Shine!
For the first at the Tokyo Dome City Power Rangers hero show, the Super Sentai Mashin Sentai Kiramanger will make his debut at Theatre G-Rosso. This will be the second part in the Mashin Sentai Kiramanger series, and in addition to the five Kiramangers, the sixth warrior, Kiramane Silver, makes an appearance.
5. Hello From the Countries of the World – Exhibition
Discover the culture, lifestyle and landscape of each country through the medium of postage stamps. The latest special exhibition at the Philatelic Museum (Museum of postage stamps) near Meijiro takes you on a trip around the world. Through the intricate designs and beautiful illustrations on the vast collection of stamps on display, explore different cultures and learn about everything from historic national traditions to local cuisine and famous landmarks.
6. Yayoi Kusama – ‘The Vision of Fantasy’
From Yayoi Kusama comes the new exhibition, The Vision of Fantasy That We Have Never Seen Is This Splendor. The collection spans much of her long career, from her latest and wildly popular canvas series My Eternal Soul to her equally famous immersive installations to never-before-seen works.
7. European Mode
Take a closer look at the styles and trends of women’s European fashion from the past 250 years. Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum holds its rescheduled ‘European Mode’ exhibition (postponed since spring) showcasing outfits spanning from the Rococo, through the Industrial Revolution to the fast-changing 20th century.
8. Oishii Ukiyo-e: The Roots of Japanese Cuisine
Discover the history of Japanese cuisine and culture through classic Edo Era artworks. Ukiyo-e woodcut prints are known to capture the small and everyday details of Japanese history in their unique and beautiful style. As Japanese food continues to flourish around the world, this exhibition focuses on artworks relating to traditional cuisine and cooking as well as presenting recipes and photographs of recreated dishes.
9. Ewelina Skowronska Exhibition: 逸文 itsubun − Fragments of Beauty
Ewelina Skowronska’s exhibition 逸文 itsubun – Fragments of Beauty is the first solo exhibition by the Polish visual artist at Spiral. The show will present her ceramic pieces as well as new prints of the series, if not, winter, she has developed at Art Village Shirakino residency in Nagasaki, Japan. This body of work is inspired by fragments of poems by an Ancient Greece poetess, Sappho, who has been the subject of her interest, in developing aspects related to sexuality, desire, body, experience and identity.
10. Sanrio Characters x Powder Art Cafe Harajuku
Enjoy a cute collaboration menu and draw designs on your dishes and drinks with your favorite Sanrio characters. Powder Art Cafe Harajuku lets you get creative with your menu and draw your own powder art embellishments onto plates, parfaits, lattes and more.
11. Daniel Arsham x Pokémon: Relics of Kanto Through Time
For the exhibition Relics of Kanto Through Time – the first project Pokémon has done with a contemporary artist – Daniel Arsham imagines the unearthing of Pokémon artifacts a thousand years from now. Arsham simulates battered and blanched Pikachu figures, Charmanders, Poké Balls and more at Shibuya Park.
12. #MY TOKYO IS _____ Virtual Exhibition 2020
In collaboration with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo Tokyo Old meets New is hosting a virtual exhibition featuring the photos, videos and stories of various Instagram users. The collection will highlight artists’ favorite places in Tokyo, perhaps encouraging us to appreciate a city that, at the moment, might feel heavy with worry. Naomi Watanabe will act as guide, strolling through the exhibition and providing commentary.
13. Harbor View Terrace Night Garden and Alice Sweets Collection
The Alice in Wonderland-themed dessert buffet will take you down the rabbit hole to a selection of sweets bursting with flavor and fun. Guests can also selecting various free flow drinks courses, including a selection of original mocktails, and if you have something to celebrate, bring out the Champagne.
14. The Roof Shibuya Sky
As Tokyo’s clubs and bars slowly resume operations, you likely find yourself wanting a night out to top all others. In this case, the Roof – a new rooftop bar on the Shibuya observation deck Sky Stage – is a contender, with a panoramic view of the Tokyo skyline plus drinks.
15. ‘nullus’ at THE CLUB
The Latin word nullus roughly translates to “zero” or “none,” but by adding non to the end, it can mean “everything” (nullus non). This exhibition at THE CLUB at Ginza Six, inspired by the Latin and its uses (including in the pragmatic Dutch Nul Group), explores the use of white (or un-color) by artists Taizo Kuroda, Pierro Manzoni and Enrico Castellani.
16. Michael Reeder – ‘4th Dimensional Voyeur’
Subculture hub Hidari Zingaro is pleased to present LA artist Michael Reeder’s first solo exhibition in Japan. Inspired by skate culture and street art, his background in academic art, wall murals and graphic design, Reeder’s portraits incorporate realism and geometric patterns, as well as skull and classical statue motifs.
17. ‘Mottainai’ Flea Market in Gotanda
If you feel like spending the national holiday doing some bargain hunting why not check out this large indoor flea market? Mottainai can be roughly translated as “What a waste!” and is a phrase that encourages people to recycle, reuse and reduce waste. Mottainai flea markets are held regularly in the suburbs of Tokyo, including this sporadically held event inside the TOC building in Gotanda. (Please note this event may be canceled.)
