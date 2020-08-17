17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: August 7–10

For the exhibition Relics of Kanto Through Time – the first project Pokémon has done with a contemporary artist – Daniel Arsham imagines the unearthing of Pokémon artifacts a thousand years from now. Arsham simulates battered and blanched Pikachu figures, Charmanders, Poké Balls and more at Shibuya Park.

In collaboration with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo Tokyo Old meets New is hosting a virtual exhibition featuring the photos, videos and stories of various Instagram users. The collection will highlight artists’ favorite places in Tokyo, perhaps encouraging us to appreciate a city that, at the moment, might feel heavy with worry. Naomi Watanabe will act as guide, strolling through the exhibition and providing commentary.

The Alice in Wonderland-themed dessert buffet will take you down the rabbit hole to a selection of sweets bursting with flavor and fun. Guests can also selecting various free flow drinks courses, including a selection of original mocktails, and if you have something to celebrate, bring out the Champagne.