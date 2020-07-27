TW Social: What We Got Up To in July 2020
YMCA, with the generous support of the Italian Ambassador to Japan Giorgio Starace and Matelda Benedetti Starace, has called on the power of music to express their gratitude. Two violin maestros, Fumiaki Miura and Tsugio Tokunaga, agreed to perform at the Italian ambassador’s residence as a show of appreciation. According to the ambassador, “We are deeply grateful to all those engaged in providing medical care. Right now, doctors, nurses and many other health care professionals around the world are working on the front lines of the battle against Covid-19. They are committed to delivering essential medical services despite being exposed to the risk of infection, in some cases while lacking personal protective equipment and other supplies.”
The Italian Ambassador’s wife Matelda Benedetti Starace donating traditional Italian food and treats to students studying Japanese at the YMCA Japanese language schools.
Multitalented actress, singer and model Sumire sat down for an exclusive interview for the Backstage Pass TV program with Executive Producer Dan Smith.
Japanese standup comedian and actor Saku Yanagawa and South African model and criminologist Nontobeko Mbuyazi at the LEX reopening party.
A private exhibition for TW with renowned photographer and artist Benjamin Lee and Noriko Sakayori at the Terrada Art Complex in Shinagawa. Here with one of his prized possessions: a photo of famed author Haruki Murakami photographed for British Vogue years ago.
Entertainer and activist Steven Haynes with actor Samy Pop for a private Black Lives Matter talk session movement in Yoyogi Park. “It’s time we encourage the audience to share their views, ideas and hopes. How we can contribute to making changes for all eyes to see.”
Venezuela Ambassador Seiko Ishikawa with his wife and soprano Erika Colon at the ambassador’s residence. Erika has recently recorded an album with King Records called “Bridge” which was made with the theme that music can build bridges. According to Erika: “I started recording at the end of last year, and I never imagined that the world would be like this when it was completed. That’s why I want many people to listen to this music. Since the spread of Covid-19 I decided to donate all the royalties from this CD for the project to build a bridge.”
Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union to Japan, Francesco Fini, with his spouse and children at their residence. During this difficult period, the whole family has been spending time together, playing music, board games and enjoying some prudent walks and bike rides around the city early in the morning. “The coronavirus pandemic has affected practically every country in the world. More than ever, cooperation and solidarity are of essence to protect the health and safety of our citizens and to mitigate the social and economic consequences.” Minister Fini will be leaving Japan at the end of summer to return to the headquarters in Brussels. We wish him and his family well.
The Ambassador of Algeria, Mohamed El Amine Bencherif and his wife Amira at the ambassador’s residence. From the ambassador: “The situation created by the new coronavirus forced us to change our way of life and more specifically our way of working while respecting the social distancing rules and confinement. This test taught us patience and reminded us of our responsibilities in solidarity and our duties towards vulnerable people. Despite these difficult times, we have been able to continue to work efficiently and remotely while maintaining contact with family and friends via social media. Stay vigilant, let’s keep hope, a vaccine will be developed very soon, allowing us to be together again.”
Matthias Y. Sutter, General Manager of the Shangri-La Hotel Tokyo, with Chieko Tashiro and Shuji Tsumagari: “With the novel coronavirus confronting us with a new reality, we have rolled out our new ‘Shangri-La cares’ standard and are taking extra measures to make sure our environment is safe and comfortable for our guests. We welcome all our guests to our hotel so that we can guide you through details of these new initiatives because your smile is our Shangri-La.”
Ambassador, Representative of the Permanent General Mission of Palestine H.E. Mr. Waleed Siam with his wife Maali Siam at the ambassador’s residence: “The situation we have been facing is quite difficult and unusual, but somehow it serves as a reminder to appreciate all the little things we have in life and count our blessings. At home, we are thankful to have been connecting more with our loved ones who are near and far.”
Mika Hashizume, Kazuma Mitchell, Caelan Moriarty and William Aoyama from boy band Intersection sat down for an exclusive interview for the TV show Backstage Pass.
Noh master Naohiko Umewaka, Dewi Sukarno, and noh drummer Shonosuke Okura celebrating and appreciating traditional Japanese arts after an evening of classical noh theater performed by Naohiko and Shonosuke.
Djiboutian Ambassador Ahmed Araita Ali with his Embassy staff in front of the new Djibouti Embassy in Kita-Shinagawa. “We are happy to announce the opening of our new embassy, even though this year has been marked by challenges by the novel coronavirus. We hope to welcome all of you at the new embassy.”
