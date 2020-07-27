TW Social: What We Got Up To in July 2020

Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union to Japan, Francesco Fini, with his spouse and children at their residence. During this difficult period, the whole family has been spending time together, playing music, board games and enjoying some prudent walks and bike rides around the city early in the morning. “The coronavirus pandemic has affected practically every country in the world. More than ever, cooperation and solidarity are of essence to protect the health and safety of our citizens and to mitigate the social and economic consequences.” Minister Fini will be leaving Japan at the end of summer to return to the headquarters in Brussels. We wish him and his family well.

