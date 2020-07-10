TW Monthly Survey: Share Your Thoughts On Traveling in Japan After Covid-19

Thank you for your continuous support of Tokyo Weekender!

The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way we travel, live and think. In a bid to understand foreign residents’ most pressing needs and changing lifestyle preferences, ENGAWA Co., Ltd., Tokyo Weekender’s parent company, has launched a series of short monthly surveys. The purpose of these surveys is to inspire new services and insight that we can provide and share with our communities as we adjust to the post-pandemic lifestyle.

We kindly ask for your cooperation in helping us grasp those needs by filling in our monthly surveys. The surveys will be published on the Tokyo Weekender site monthly and each will feature approximately 10 questions. Your answers to each survey will be summarized and published in the form of press releases in Japanese on the ENGAWA Co., Ltd., official website. Those press releases will aim to help Japanese private businesses and municipalities promote better tourism and service offers to foreign residents.

To express our gratitude, each month, two readers will be selected to receive a 6-month Tokyo Weekender free subscription.

July Survey Theme: Your thoughts about post-Covid-19 travel in Japan

Survey period: Fri, July 10-Sun, July 26, 2020

Thank you for your support! The two lucky winners of the free magazine subscription will be notified via email.