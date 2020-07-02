17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: July 3–5

From sculptures to editorials to album covers, graphic designer and artist Guccimaze has ridden on the wave of acid graphics (called by some the “new psychedelia”). It’s no surprise he’s caught the attention of the likes of Nicki Minaj, Fetty Wap, Post Malone and Flying Lotus. Guccimaze has brought his characteristic metallic flair and meticulous typography to Diesel Art Gallery, as well as notable new works, some collaborations with sculptor Kotaro Yamada and illustrator Takuya Kamioka. Some works even make use of neon lights and augmented reality technology.

A group of collectors has assembled over 70 of Banksy’s works, including illustrations and 3D objects. The Yokohama Asobuild exhibition includes famous works like “GIRL WITH BALLOON” and the RAT series, as well as installations that simulate the artist’s working environment and the Walled Off Hotel in Palestine.