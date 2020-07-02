17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: July 3–5

Stores are back in full swing, with social distancing rules in place, making this rainy July weekend one you may want to spend out on the town. For those who want to spend this weekend dry indoors, TW has created a list of themed cafés, online music events and offline art exhibitions. Create a fun, unforgettable weekend while social distancing in the city.
1. “MAZE” – GUCCIMAZE at Diesel Art Gallery
From sculptures to editorials to album covers, graphic designer and artist Guccimaze has ridden on the wave of acid graphics (called by some the “new psychedelia”). It’s no surprise he’s caught the attention of the likes of Nicki Minaj, Fetty Wap, Post Malone and Flying Lotus. Guccimaze has brought his characteristic metallic flair and meticulous typography to Diesel Art Gallery, as well as notable new works, some collaborations with sculptor Kotaro Yamada and illustrator Takuya Kamioka. Some works even make use of neon lights and augmented reality technology.
2. Banksy Exhibition: Genius or Vandal?
A group of collectors has assembled over 70 of Banksy’s works, including illustrations and 3D objects. The Yokohama Asobuild exhibition includes famous works like “GIRL WITH BALLOON” and the RAT series, as well as installations that simulate the artist’s working environment and the Walled Off Hotel in Palestine.
3. Park Live Presents Ichiko Aoba
Ichiko Aoba meets the Japanese singing-songwriting tradition with classical guitar and sweet, almost operatic vocals. Since her first solo album in 2010, she has released six full albums, and has released two singles, “amulteum” and “bouquet,” this year.
4. Ayoro Shiroro – Online Music Festival
This unique online festival promises atmospheric sound and visuals with live music from under the full moon. Ayoro Shiroro brings together various avant-garde artists and musicians living in Hokkaido for a spectacular night of performances from a secret scenic nature spot in Higashikawa.
5. KIMONO: Fashioning Identities
About 300 pieces will be displayed at this new major exhibition at Tokyo National Museum, including kimonos worn by prominent historical figures such as Nobunaga, Hideyoshi, Ieyasu and Atsuhime. Yoshikimono, a brand created by X Japan’s leader and a global artist, Yoshiki, was selected for this special exhibition as creations that represent the modern era.
6. Evangelion Cafe & Diner
Enjoy the world of Evangelion with special goods and a themed menu at this cute and stylish American-style diner. Hosted by Tokyo Parade on the 6F of Shibuya PARCO, this themed café diner puts a colorful pop art twist on the beloved Evangelion characters including Rei Ayanami, Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley Soryu and Kaworu Nagisa.
7. Alice’s Flower Tea Party – Sweets Buffet
Lose yourself in a delicious wonderland of flavors at Alice’s Flower Tea Party dessert buffet. Take a trip down the rabbit hole at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay to get your fill of delicious sweet treats and tea amongst the charming decorations.
8. ‘neo wassyoi’ at Hidari Zingaro
Hidari Zingaro is one of four galleries that honor the subcultural currents passing through Nakano Broadway. Art world celebrity Takashi Murakami and his company Kaikai Kiki founded Hidari Zingaro as a communal exhibition space for cutting-edge artists, as well as lectures and concerts.
9. Explore, Dream and Discover Together – Ireland & Japan
During quarantine, a group of Japanese and Irish freelancers shared a desire to connect Japan to a remote country. They came to realize their wishes for greater interconnectivity with the online premiere of video artist Akira Miyanaga’s Run, an abstraction of Ireland’s landscapes and rich culture, created with the help of filmmaker Alasdair McBroom.
10. Tokyo Documentary Photo 2020
This exhibition features work by eight photographers split over two venues at Gallery Kai and Kichijoji Gallery. Documentary photography is often overlooked but is an invaluable medium for presenting new perspectives and capturing the rawest aspects of society. Includes work by Yoshifumi Kawabata, Yusuke Takagi, Kenji Chiga, Shin Tominaga, Keiji Fujimoto and more.
11. “La Intimidad (The Intimacy)” in Tokyo (Online Exhibition)
The Cervantes Institute of Tokio presents in an online format the work of the Barcelona photographer César Ordóñez entitled La intimidad (The intimacy), which reveals unexplored aspects of Tokyo. The exhibition of the La intimidad project explores a more emotional and private side of Japanese society, as a reflection of the worship of mutual respect and civility.
12. de-sport: The Deconstruction and Reconstruction of Sports through Art
This exhibition at 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art explores the significance of sports from an artistic perspective. The exhibition is titled “de-sport,” combining the French word desport (to enjoy) and to imply the deconstruction of the subject.
13. Pingu Cafe at Kawara Cafe & Kitchen
Tuck into a cute themed menu at this special Pingu collaboration café. As the loveable penguin celebrates his 40th anniversary this year, fans can celebrate with some super cute dining before the opening of a commemorative exhibition in mid August at Matsuya Ginza.
14. teamLab Planets
15. Susumu Jo Pottery Exhibition
Kyoto Yamahon, which features Japan’s premier ceramic, glass, wood and metal artworks, hosts an exhibition of the Mie potter Susumu Jo. His work represents the best qualities of Japanese craft: simplicity and elegance, all in one vessel. This collection is primarily kohiki ware, which is fired in a wood kiln, making for a unique veneer on each vessel. All of the exhibition pieces are available for order on the Kyoto Yamahon online store.
16. Enjoy a Green Tea Online with an Expert
Arigato Japan launched this virtual experience to help the foreign community discover Japanese green tea through an online video chat with an expert. Held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (times vary), this one-hour sessions offers great conversation and the opportunity to learn the secrets of making a good cup of green tea.
17. Peter Doig
Scottish painter Peter Doig is known for his romantic, abstract landscapes and is considered one of the most important artists of his generation. This exhibition at The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo is his first solo show in Japan and covers the artist’s career from his early work to his latest offerings.
