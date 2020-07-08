The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ICCJ) is an organization promoting business relations between Italy and Japan with a history of nearly 50 years in Japan. Featuring the most iconic Italian brands and many important multinational companies among its 180 members, ICCJ is an active entity of creation, connection and promotion of the best of Italy in Japan, with tens of events and trade missions throughout the year.

ICCJ’s Response to the Covid-19 crisis

With the travel ban from Europe, the limitation of public events, and finally the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, ICCJ had to reinvent its vision for 2020 from scratch. This severe limitation has given a tremendous opportunity for the Chamber to further implement its digital agenda, which we have been experimenting for years.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, ICCJ has organized various webinars for Italian and Japanese companies, and launched Italia, amore mio! Online Salon, a new subscription-based platform for Italian lovers in Japan, updated with daily contents on Italian language, cuisine and lifestyle. Here is the presentation page (in Japanese).

Message from ICCJ

“Every crisis also carries opportunities. Make sure that this emergency does not go wasted both on a professional and personal level. Be creative, rethink your goals and aim for them.”

— Davide Fantoni, Secretary-General, The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Japan