COVID-19 in Japan: Daily Updates

How do I receive my ¥100,000 from the government?

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the government will be making a one-time ¥100,000 cash payment to every resident of Japan in order to help alleviate some of the economic pressure caused by the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Learn all about how to claim your payment from this article.

International travel restrictions will be eased for people visiting Japan for business purposes from four countries — Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam and Australia — under certain conditions. Those include the submission of a written medical proof that one has tested Covid-19 negative and a detailed itinerary for their stay while in Japan. The restrictions are eased only for traveling for business purposes.

The public approval rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet fell to its lowest in about two years over the weekend, reflecting dissatisfaction with the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the WHO called Japan’s efforts in tackling the spread of the new coronavirus a “success.” He also said, however, that it’s important to continue the practice of social distancing and other basic precautionary measures.

Inbound travelers to Japan for the month of April have decreased by 99.9% in comparison to last year, according to data released by the Japan Tourism Agency.

Nearly 10,000 people have been suspended from their jobs as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced.

Japan’s Immigration Services Agency announced that it will give foreign nationals with periods of stay expiring in July a three-month extension to renew.

ANA (All Nippon Airlines) announced that the company will require all passengers to wear face masks aboard its aircraft from June.

The government has announced plans to provide up to ¥1 million in subsidies to farmers who have suffered financial damages due to the coronavirus.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said that, as of present, the government is not considering tax cuts, including a reduction in the sales tax, as a way of easing the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

The government announced plans to provide ¥100,000 to some 400,000 university students in Japan whose income from part-time jobs had been affected due to the virus epidemic.

Shobushi, a 28-year-old sumo wrestler has died after contracting coronavirus and suffering multiple organ failure.

Restaurant chain Royal Holdings announced that it will be closing 70 of its stores, including family restaurant Royal Host and fast tempura chain Tenya, by the end of 2020 as a result of declining profit caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 142 domestic companies have filed for bankruptcy as a result of financial damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak since February. The majority of those companies are in the hotel, restaurants, or fashion business.

Japan’s government has received the worst public rating for their response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a global survey.

Many universities in Japan are implementing or are considering measures to financially help their students amid the coronavirus outbreak. Among them are Dokkyo University, which is set to provide ¥100,000 to its approximately 8,600 students, Hiroshima University has begun to provide ¥30,000 to students and Waseda University will offer ¥100,000 to students struggling to pay living expenses. Many other university have allocated a budget to provide ¥10,000 to ¥50,000 to each student.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the Tokyo Olympics would not take place next year as planned unless the COVID-19 pandemic is contained.

Coronavirus-related cases of discrimination and prejudice are on the rise throughout Japan. Among those cases are such of children of medical and delivery company staff who are being excluded from day care because of fear of contracting the virus.

Police said that 15 people whose deaths were treated as accidents or incidents from mid-March to April 22 had tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously. Among the deceased were people who had collapsed on the street.

The Tokyo Municipal Government will provide financial compensation of up to ¥500,000 to single-operating businesses that have suffered financial loss due to the corona outbreak.

The government will increase Japan’s monthly child allowance by ¥10,000 per child to support families affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The funeral of beloved Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who passed away from COVID-19 on March 29, was held on April 11 and 12th. Only close relatives attended, his agency said on Monday.

COVID-19: Basic Information, Where to call, How to protect yourself

Symptoms

The most common symptoms associated with COVID-19 are fever, cough, fatigue, phlegm, shortness of breath, sore throats and headaches. In some cases, people infected with the virus may feel pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.

What to do if you think you may have been infected?

If you’ve had the following symptoms for four days continuously (two days for pregnant women, senior residents and people with other health conditions):

Common cold symptoms

Fever of above 37.5℃ or higher

Extreme fatigue

Difficulty breathing

➤ Call 03-5320-4592. For support in English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Thai, call the Tokyo Health Care Information Center (Himawari) at 03-5285-8181 (Hours: 9am–8pm, daily).

If you:

Been in direct contact with a person infected with COVID-19 and have a fever or respiratory symptoms

Traveled to a country that has reported COVID-19 cases or been in contact with a person who has, and have a fever of 37.5 or higher and respiratory problems

➤ Call the Novel Coronavirus Hotline at 0120-5656-53 (9am–9pm) (Free dial but consultation is offered only in Japanese.)

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has a multilingual coronavirus hotline in English, Chinese and Korean which is available 24 hours a day. The number is 050-3816-2787.

For other inquiries, including anxiety related to COVID-19, call the Tokyo Novel Coronavirus Call Center (Support in English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese) at 0570-550-571.

In all cases, after consultation over the phone, a doctor will determine whether you need to undergo a PCR test. If the doctor requests that you undergo a PCR test, wear a mask and refrain from using public transport on your way to the hospital. Those who test positive are admitted to a hospital with a specialist infectious disease ward. Those who test negative are advised to rest at home and go to a general hospital if needed.

What to do to protect yourself and others from contracting COVID-19

Wash your hands well with antibacterial agents and soap

Avoid touching your face

Avoid crowded places

Maintain at least 1-meter distance when talking to people

Avoid using public transportation during rush hours

Work from home if possible

Wipe surfaces before using them: carts at shopping malls and supermarkets, tables at restaurants, door knobs at public places, etc. Carry a portable sterilizer.

Wear a mask. Masks may not directly protect you from the virus, but they can limit the chance of spreading/contracting the virus.

If you don’t have a mask, cough in your sleeve or in a handkerchief

Avoid going out at night, to karaoke parlors, bars and any other indoor facilities with poor ventilation

COVID-19 multilingual hotlines in Japan

Tokyo: Tokyo Metropolitan Health and Medical Information Center Himawari (03-5285-8181) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Thai

Saitama: (048-833-3296) Support in: English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, Vietnamese and easy Japanese

Gunma: (027-289-8275) English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Portuguese and Spanish.

Ishikawa: (076-222-5950) Through the Ishikawa Foundation for International Exchange. Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese and Russian. The service is available on weekdays, from 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Nagano: ( 0120-691-792) Through the Nagano Multilingual Call Center. Service available in English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, German, French, Italian, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Nepali, Tagalog, Malay, Myanmar, Khmer

Gifu: (058-263-8066) Support in: English, Chinese, Portuguese, Tagalog

Aichi: Call via Aichi Now by clicking the blue button. It connects to Aichi’s Multilingual Call Center. English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish for 24 hours.

Mie: (080-3300-8077) Support in: English, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Nepalese, Indonesian and Thai

Shiga: (077-523-5646) Support in: English, Chinese, Portuguese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, Nepalese, Korean, Spanish, Russian and Hindi

Kyoto: (075-343-9666) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Portuguese and Spanish

Osaka: (06-6941-2297) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Thai, Indonesian and Nepalese

Hyogo: (078-382-2052) Support in: English, Chinese, Spanish and Portuguese

Wakayama: (073-435-5240) Support in: English, Chinese and Tagalog

Hiroshima: (0120-783-806) Support in: English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Tagalog, Portuguese, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish and Nepalese

Yamaguchi: (092-687-6639) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Nepali, Tagalog, Indonesian, Portuguese, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Italian, Malay, Burmese and Khmer

Fukuoka: (092-286-9595) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Nepali, Tagalog, Indonesian, Portuguese, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Italian, Malay, Burmese and Khmer

Kumamoto: (080-4275-4489) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Nepalese, Indonesian, Tagalog, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, Malay, French, Russian, German, Italian, Burmese, Khmer and Mongolian. Services available on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Miyazaki: ( 0985-41-5901) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Malay, Tagalog, Nepalese, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Russian, German, Italian, Myanmar, Mongolian and Khmer. Calls accepted between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Tuesdays to Saturdays.

Okinawa: (0570-050-235) Support in: English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese and Thai.

Hokkaido: (011-200-9595) Support in: English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Thai, Russian, Nepalese, Indonesian and Burmese

