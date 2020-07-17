Boss E Zo Fukuoka by Fukuoka SoftBank HAWKS

Fukuoka Softbank Hawks Corporation operates as a professional baseball team, which competes in a professional league in Japan. Fukuoka Softbank Hawks is one of the 12 professional baseball teams in Japan and the only ball club in the Kyushu region. Based in Fukuoka, they call the Fukuoka PayPay Dome its home ground, and they belong to the Pacific League, out of the two leagues that comprise six teams each. The Hawks were the 2018 Champions of the Japan Series for the 9th time, and they also won the League championship 20 times.

This summer, Fukuoka Softbank Hawks Corporation will open “Boss E Zo Fukuoka,” a brand new amusement complex located next to the Fukuoka PayPay Dome. The new complex will feature a variety of family-friendly facilities, restaurants and a new digital projection mapping exhibition by teamLab called “teamLab Forest.” The facility will open on July 21. Learn more about the complex here.

Covid-19 prevention measures at Boss E Zo Fukuoka

To ensure visitors’ safety, Fukuoka Softbank Hawks Corporation has been taking a variety of measures against the coronavirus’s possible spread at Boss E Zo Fukuoka. Among those are thorough sanitation of all facilities, social distance maintenance and restriction only to visitors who carry tickets to each amusement facility.

Message from Fukuoka Softbank Hawks Corporation

“Although the 2020 NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball) season has started without any fans’ voices in the stadium, all players and staff are looking forward to seeing you again in the new stadium named Fukuoka PayPay dome. Our E-Zo Fukuoka, an entertainment complex in Kyushu, will finally open in July. I’m so glad to be able to see a lot of smiles there! Tough days no one has experienced may continue for a while, but we are waiting for you in Fukuoka! Stay safe, Stay with Hawks!”

— Sehee Myoung, Fukuoka SoftBank HAWKS Corp., International Tourism Promotions