[TW Reader Interest Survey] Help Us Provide You With Better Content & Win a Free 6-Month Subscription and More

We need your help to keep growing and improving!

by

Thank you for your continuous support of Tokyo Weekender!

This year we’re turning 50. While this doesn’t make us old, it can mean we might’ve become a little relaxed in our comfort zone. As we’re preparing to begin our next decade of content creation, we want to ensure that we are delivering you the information and the type of content you need and appreciate the most.

Which is why we need your help now. 

Please take a few minutes to give us your feedback on how we’ve been performing so far and what we can do to improve.

The following survey is divided into four sections and has a total of 44 questions. It will take approximately 15 minutes.

As a way to thank you for your valuable time and insight, we will select 10 lucky winners to receive Amazon gift cards worth ¥3,000 each and another 10 to receive our magazine for free for the next six months.

We can’t thank you enough for helping us improve!

Click here to take the survey

 

It looks like this:

Create your own user feedback survey

Survey closes on June 28, 2020. Winners of the Amazon gift cards and free magazine subscription will be notified via email.

by

