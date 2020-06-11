Noa Kazama: 5 Things You Need to Know About the Up-and-Coming Japanese Pop Star

If you happened to tune in to our TW Together Instagram Live Lockdown Concert last month, you’ll know who was the clear favorite among our online audience. After the outpouring of appreciation we received for Noa Kazama’s sweet and smooth vocals, we decided to run an exclusive interview with him in July-August 2020 issue. But while you wait for that issue to hit shelves next month, we’ve got a little teaser for you: Here are five things you need to know about this talented up-and-coming pop star including all the details about his brand-new single, “Taxi,” out on June 12.

1. He loves High School Musical.

Noa says he was first influenced by his parents. He grew up listening to a wide range of music genres including pop, jazz, hip-hop and R&B. After watching the TV film High School Musical, he became interested in expressing himself through dance and music.

2. He moved to Korea with his family when he was an elementary school student.

At the age of 12, he was scouted by a hairstylist who happened to work with K-Pop artists and this meeting led to an audition with YG Entertainment, one of the biggest talent agencies in the country.

3. He is fluent in three languages.

Things were tough at first as Noa couldn’t speak much Korean. He worked hard to develop not only his language ability but also his vocal, dance and piano-playing skills, going to lessons six days a week. He is now fluent in Korean, English and his native tongue, Japanese.

4. He’s rubbing shoulders with the likes of Dean Fujioka and Babymetal.

In April 2019, Noa announced that he had joined the well-known Japanese talent agency, Amuse, whose famous artists include Dean Fujioka, Babymetal and One OK Rock. Nine months after joining the agency, Noa released his first single, “Lights Up,” produced by his close friend Millennium.

5. His second single, “Taxi,” is out on June 12.

The 20-year-old’s second single is called “Taxi,” again produced by Millennium. It features singer and DJ Tofubeats. The track is due to be released at midnight on June 12. Before that, he’ll start broadcasting on his YouTube channel from 7:45pm with the video being uploaded from 8pm. The singer shoots and translates the YouTube channel Noa’s Diary himself. To watch the broadcast, tune in to Noa’s Diary here.