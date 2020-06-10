[GIVEAWAY] Tell Us Why Your Partner Is The World’s No.1 Dad for a Chance to Win a New Baby Carrier This Father’s Day

Typically falling on the third Sunday of June, Father’s Day in Japan is celebrated with some classic gift-giving. Usually, mothers and children gift sake, shochu, neckties, handkerchiefs, or even some sports equipment to their super pop as a surprise. This June, Father’s Day is celebrated on Sunday, the 21st and we’re teaming up with Baby&Me for a special giveaway (and surprise) to mark the occasion!

Win a baby carrier for your partner just in time for Father’s Day

To celebrate this special father-child bond, Tokyo Weekender is giving away a free BELK. baby carrier in steel grey (pictured above). Valued at ¥25,000, this carrier allows for comfortable wear for both moms and dads. Offering head support for your little one as well as many convenient pockets and shoulder support for you, it’s perfect for everyday outings.

To enter the giveaway, nominate your partner for his amazing dad skills and have him win the baby carrier just in time for Father’s Day.

How To Enter

All you have to do to enter the giveaway is follow the instructions below:

Follow us on Instagram @tokyoweekender and like our Facebook page if you haven’t already Join Tokyo Weekender’s Insiders’ Club to receive weekly article updates and special offers Send us an email at editor@tokyoweekender.com with the following information:

Your name

Your full postal address

Your telephone number

A few sentences on why you think your husband is the No. 1 dad in the world and why you would nominated him for this prize

Contest period

June 9 – June 16, 2020

Eligibility

All applicants must reside in Japan. While anyone can participate in this giveaway, please note that the prize is a baby carrier, so please make sure that you can use it or give it to someone you know who can use it instead of you.

Winner selection

The winners will be selected by the Tokyo Weekender editorial team by Wed, June 17 and contacted via email with all further details. The prize will be sent to a postal address you provide with the winner (your husband/partner)’s name as a surprise gift.

Good luck!