15 Places in Tokyo That are Opening This Week

On May 30, Tokyo Metropolitan Government released its roadmap to recovery following the end of the nationwide state of emergency. The first step is to allow museums, art galleries and libraries to reopen with restricted admissions so people cooped up at home can experience some cultural enlightenment – while also controlling the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Some of Tokyo’s largest museums and galleries are still preparing the necessary measures to properly protect visitors. Other venues that do not create situations where the three Cs may occur (closed spaces, crowded places and close contact with people) are opening doors this week. Tokyo residents are still encouraged to stay home unless necessary, but here are a few places in the city where you can get your culture fix and some peace of mind.

1. Tokyo Skytree

The towering landmark on east side of the Sumida River resumes operations from June 1. Business hours have been shortened to 9:00–21:00 (last entry 20:00). Admission to the Tenbo Deck is restricted to 20 to 30 percent capacity. Passengers on the Tenbo Deck elevator is restricted to half capacity. All guests elementary school age and older must wear a mask or admission will be refused. Infrared thermography or non-contact thermometer will be used to measure temperature before purchasing the admission ticket. Admission will be refused if visitors confirm a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher. Disinfectant solution will be sprayed on the customer’s hand when entering. Some facilities are suspended.

2. Tokyo Tower

The Tokyo icon opened from May 28 with shorter business hours. The Main Deck (150m) is open from 9:00–21:00 (last entry 20:30). The open-air outdoor stairs to the Main Deck is open from 9:00–20:00 (last entry 19:30) from May 28–June 15. Access to the Top Deck (250m) via elevator tour is open from 9:00–21:00 (last ticket sales 20:15). Visitors are asked to wear masks. Temperature checks using a fever screening system or non-contact forehead infrared thermometers will be administered prior to entry. Capacity restrictions have been designated for the elevator and Observatory.

3. TeamLab Planets

teamLab Planets, a museum consisting of four vast exhibition spaces with seven distinct artworks, resumes operation from June 5. Pre-reservation is required by date and time, with a restricted number of visitors allowed to enter every 30 minutes. All customers are asked to wear masks and cough etiquette will be enforced. Please wash hands before arrival, and disinfectant solution is on site. Infrared thermography or non-contact thermometer will be used to measure temperature prior to admission.

4. Inokashira Park Zoo

This small zoo in lovely Inokashira Park reopens from June 2. Some facilities will be restricted and opening hours will be shortened from 10:00–16:00 (last admission 15:00). Entrance may be restricted depending on the crowded situation at the park. Please check the Inokashira Zoo Twitter page before visiting. Persons with a body temperature of 37.5 ℃ or above are not allowed to enter the park. When entering the park, disinfect your hands and disinfect the soles of your shoes with the disinfectant mat. Guests are asked to wear masks and follow coughing etiquette. Do not stop at one exhibit for too long, and do not touch the glass or exhibits.

5. Tama Zoological Park

This expansive zoo in western Tokyo resumes operation from June 4. Some facilities will be restricted and opening hours will be shortened from 10:00–16:00 (last admission 15:00). Entrance may be restricted depending on the crowded situation at the park. Please check the Tama Zoo Twitter page before visiting. Persons with a body temperature of 37.5 ℃ or above are not allowed to enter the park. When entering the park, disinfect your hands and disinfect the soles of your shoes with the disinfectant mat. Guests are asked to wear masks and follow coughing etiquette. Do not stop at one exhibit for too long, and do not touch the glass or exhibits.

6. Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum

This historic museum resumes operation from June 1, launching the exhibition Looking at Architecture in 2020 The 1930s—Urban Life in Modern Tokyo: The Tokyo Metropolitan Collection at the Former Prince Asaka Residence. Guests are asked to practice good etiquette by wearing a mask, avoiding coughing near others and washing and disinfecting their hands. Visitors without masks will be refused entry. Temperatures will be taken at the entrance to the museum. Visitors who are found to have a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher will be refused entry. The number of visitors will be restricted in order to prevent overcrowding (please check the museum website and SNS accounts for information about admission restrictions).

7. Sumida Hokusai Museum

This museum devoted to Japan’s famous ukiyo-e artist will restart the viewing of Aurora permanent exhibition room and the permanent exhibition plus from June 2. The museum will be closed from June 6–8, reopening on June 9. On display is a reproduction of the “Sumitagawa River Bank Landscape Map,” which is said to be the longest of Hokusai’s hand-painted drawings.Also, in the Hokusai Manga browsing corner, you can see 15 full-scale replicas of Hokusai’s masterpiece “Hokusai Manga.” Temperatures will be measured prior to admission and guests are asked to disinfect their hands and wear masks.

8. Tokyo Midtown

The upscale multi-use complex in Roppongi resumes operations from June 1 except for some stores. Customers are asked to wear masks, use the provided disinfectant and maintain 2 meters distance. Cashless payments are recommended. Takeout will be promoted at restaurants, and seating may be reduced in restaurants and rest spaces. Elevator entrance is also restricted. Strollers will not be rented.

9. Tokyo Midtown Hibiya

The seven-floor shopping and cinema complex reopens for business from June 1, except for some stores and TOHO Cinemas. Shops are open from 11:00–19:00 and restaurtants are open from 11:00–21:00. Customers are asked to check their temperature before visiting and to wear a mask while at the facility. Cashless payments are recommended. Takeout will be promoted at restaurants, and seating may be reduced in restaurants and rest spaces. Elevator entrance is also restricted. Use of smoking areas and women’s dressing lounges is suspended. Strollers will not be rented.

10. Ginza Six

The high-end shopping complex reopened from May 29 with limited shopping hours, with shops on floors B2–5F open from 11:00–19:30 and restaurants on 6F and 13F open from 11:30–22:00. Some stores are excluded. Ginza Six garden, Ginza passage and Mihara terrace all open from 11:30. Rest spaces and smoking areas remain suspended. Guests who do not wear masks will not be allowed entrance. Entrance is restricted and thermometer or non-contact thermometers will be used for temperature measurement.

11. Roppongi Hills

Roppongi Hills facilities, shops and restaurants resume operations from June 1, with shops open from 11:00–20:00 and restaurants open from 11:00–22:00. Some shops and restaurants remain temporarily closed. Service may be refused to customers who do not wear a mask, and guests are asked to wash hands and maintain social distance. Mori Art Museum, Roppongi Hills Observatory Tokyo City View, Mori Arts Center Gallery and Toho Cinema remain temporarily closed. Roppongi Hills Art & Design Store and Roppongi Hills A / D Gallery resume operations from June 1.

12. Toranomon Hills

Toranomon Hills facilities, shops and restaurants resume operations from June 1. Some shops have shortened hours and some shops and restaurants remain temporarily closed. Service may be refused to customers who do not wear a mask, and guests are asked to wash hands and maintain social distance.

13. Ark Hills

Ark Hills facilities, shops and restaurants resume operations from June 1. Some shops have shortened hours and some shops and restaurants remain temporarily closed. Service may be refused to customers who do not wear a mask, and guests are asked to wash hands and maintain social distance.

14. Coaska Bayside Stores

The newly renovated shopping complex in Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture initially postponed its April 24 grand reopening and now plans to reopen from June 5. At this time the movie theater, bowling alley and sports facilities will also open. Business hours are 9:00–21:00, with stores opening from 10:00. The food court opens from 11:00–21:00 and third-floor restaurants open from 11:00–21:00.

15. Moomin Valley Park

This theme park in Saitama Prefecture devoted to the beloved cartoon character reopens from June 6. For the time being operating hours are shortened, entrance is restricted and some operation methods at paid facilities and stores have been changed. The capacity for certain rides will also be restricted. The park requests self-restraint regarding non-essential outings that crosses prefectures.