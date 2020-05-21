We at Tokyo Weekender feel obligated to do our part to knit together our community here in Tokyo, and share their talents and their messages of friendship and fellowship with those of you at home. And that’s why we’re announcing ….

TW Together Instagram Live Lockdown Party

As part of our TW Together campaign, which connects businesses and people in Japan, our TW Together Instagram Live Lockdown Party will be held on Friday, May 22, from 7pm (Tokyo time). Just head to our Instagram page to watch inspired performances by some of our favorite people, including pop trio Three1989, DJ and producer Risa Taniguchi and improv comedy troupe Pirates of Tokyo Bay.

When: Friday, May 22, 2020, from 7pm (Tokyo time)

Where: Tokyo Weekender Instagram (A video will later be uploaded on our YouTube channel for those who couldn’t watch it live)

Featured artists: YY, Three1989, Risa Taniguchi, Ladybeard, Michiyo Yagi and more

Read all details here.

See you on Friday!