Q Stay and lounge, operated by LS Corp., is a new type of accommodation with a focus on encouraging communication and cultural exchange. Located only a few minutes from Ueno Station, it’s perfect for first-time visitors who are looking to hit the city’s top cultural spots.

Q Stay and lounge Ueno

Address: 2-13-2 Higashi-Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Hours: check-in 3pm, check-out 11am; cafe-bar hours: 7am – midnight

Web: www.q-stay.jp/en/

Q Stay and lounge’s Response to the Covid-19 crisis

Due to a significant drop in inbound tourism in the past several months, the hostel and its café Q Cafe, are currently struggling to attract guests.

To stay connected with travelers across the world, however, Q Stay and lounge is currently offering a special campaign through which readers can book a night with a discount of up to 54% off, breakfast included. Guests can choose between dormitory or private rooms. The “See You Soon” campaign offers discounted accommodation vouchers, which can be “purchased now and used to book a stay anytime in 2020.” If you’re planning a trip to Japan later in the year, this campaign can help you and Q Stay and lounge equally.

In addition to their accommodation vouchers, readers located in Ueno can place an order via Uber Eats to get any item on the Q Cafe menu delivered to their homes or offices.