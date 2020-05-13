The New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNTT) is Japan’s first and foremost national theater for the performing arts of opera, ballet, dance and drama. Since the doors of this world-class, state-of-the-art theatre opened in 1997, it has staged an incredible array of productions, totaling more than 650.

NNTT at Home – Free streaming for theatre lovers

NNTT at Home – the free streaming service of New National Theatre, Tokyo – is now available on the theater’s official website so that every theater lover can enjoy its productions even in these difficult times.

NNTT is streaming the full-length recordings of its previous opera and ballet productions on this website, with each performance available for a week.

In early May, two ballet performances will appear in the series of NNTT at Home: a tragic love story, Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon and an enjoyable classical ballet Don Quixote. The theater will also be offering more productions, so look out for updates.

Message from NTTT

“We hope you enjoy our streams and please let us know your impressions using the hashtag #nnttathome via your social media channels!”

— Kazushi Ono, Artistic Director of Opera Conductor & Noriko Ohara, Artistic Director Ballet & Dance