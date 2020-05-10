Operated by hotel and resort corporation Solare Hotels & Resort, Loisir Hotel Naha is one of Okinawa’s top accommodation picks for travelers. Conveniently located just a 10-minute drive from Naha Airport, Loisir Hotel Naha boasts a large indoor and outdoor pool in addition to a natural hot-spring bath. All rooms have an en suite bathroom. Guests can unwind in the sauna or receive a variety of relaxing treatments at its famous spa. Naha’s most popular tourist spots, such as the lively Kokusai Dori Street, can be easily accessed from the hotel.

Address: 3-2-1 Nishi, Naha-shi, Okinawa

Tel: 098-868-2222

Web: www.loisir-naha.com

Loisir Hotel Naha’s policies to combat COVID-19

The hotel is currently operating on a limited-service base. All employees have been instructed to follow the hotel’s sanitation policies, which include thorough personal hygiene and disinfection of all rooms and guest spaces. To protect its guests, the hotel has temporarily suspended its buffet-style breakfast, lunch and dinner and is instead providing course meals or other meal plans. The hotel gym is also currently closed until further notice.

Message from Loisir Hotel Naha

“The number of customers visiting Okinawa decreased significantly following the declaration of the state of emergency as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. The number of hotel guests are decreasing too. So we are providing limited services only.

But there is no tunnel without an exit.

We believe that the coronavirus situation will be resolved early, and we will be delighted to welcome our customers again when this happens.

I would like to wait for that time while making thorough preparations to provide the service that you can provide. We look forward to welcoming you to Okinawa and Loisir Hotel and Spa Tower Naha.

Be safe and stay home.”

– Ko Fuji, Loisir Hotel Naha, General Manager