Kamogawa Sea World, one of Japan’s leading aquariums, is located in the city of Kamogawa in Chiba Prefecture, an area known for its abundant greenery and splendid views of the ocean. It is operated by Granvista Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd, a leading Japanese hospitality firm.

This April, Kamogawa Sea World and Kamogawa Sea World Hotel took the difficult decision to temporarily close its doors to visitors in response to the request by the Governor of Chiba Prefecture to the public to refrain from making unnecessary trips outside their homes amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

In a bid to reach out to its loyal customers and fans of marine life, Kamogawa Sea World has established a ticket-return policy. All customers who had purchased tickets to the aquarium in advance can claim a refund. Please refer to this website for more details (Japanese language only).

Furthermore, in a bid to keep its customers and marine animals connected through these challenging times, Kamogawa Sea World is also regularly streaming videos of its aquariums. You can watch them on the park’s official Facebook page here. Please stay connected with the marine world online while the staff at the park impatiently wait for your return once the pandemic is over.

“On this coming October 1st, Kamogawa Sea World will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. We hope to continue building on the legacy we have created up until now, strive to protect marine life, and become forerunners in leading the way for aquariums in Japan,” says Kamogawa Sea World General Manager.

