HOSHINOYA Tokyo is a Japanese ryokan that promotes traditional Japanese hospitality to the world. First opening its doors in July of 2016, the inn was designed around the concept of “a tower of Japanese ryokan.” HOSHINOYA’s first urban-styled Japanese inn, where guests take their shoes off at the entrance hall, and the building’s traditional Japanese rooms and tea rooms on each floor are covered with tatami flooring. The building’s top floor also boasts a hot spring.

HOSHINOYA Tokyo General Information

Address: 1 Chome-9-1, Otemachi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo, 100-0004

Phone: 0570-073-066 (HOSHINOYA general reservations line)

Number of rooms: 84 /Check-in: 3:00pm / Check-out: 12:00pm

Access: 10 minutes on foot from Tokyo Station Marunouchi north exit

2 minutes on foot from Tokyo Metro Otemachi Station A1, C2c exit

Website: hoshinoya.com/tokyo/en/