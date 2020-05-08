D’URBAN 50th Anniversary Present Campaign

Customers who have purchased a D’Urban suit until May 31, 2020, are eligible to receive a special 50th Anniversary gift. Three lucky ones will receive a tailored suit, 30 will receive a necktie and 100 will receive a handkerchief printed with the signatures of D’URBAN special ambassadors, actors Kotaro Yoshida and Tatsuya Fujiwara. The lucky recipients will be contacted in June. For more information, see this link.

Message from D’URBAN

“Stores across the country have closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. At D’Urban, we always encourage communication with our customers at our stores. Yet, now, given the circumstances, we are facing a situation when we cannot do that now. However, as I keep seeing people refraining from going outside and interacting with others, I am now reassured more than ever that fashion is an essential tool for communication. Now is a time to wait. But it is also a time to prepare for the next generation. As we look ahead, we hope that D’Urban will make your business more pleasant with our business suits, regardless of how business evolves under the current crisis.”  – D’URBAN Team Manager, Hiroyuki Shimura

