TW Social: What We Got Up To in March 2020
Finnish Ambassador Pekka Orpana with wife, the Austrian Ambassador, Romanian Ambassador Tatiana Iosiper with her husband Minister Edward Iosiper at the violin concert and farewell party for the Austrian Ambassador.
Former model Saila Kunikida and friend with EDGEof Co-founder Todd Porter at the French Embassy for the GR8 Diversity & Sustainability event.
American-Japanese sumo wrestler Corvin "Ryuga" Delzatto, his father Charter W. Delzatto, his mother, and his fans at the Sumo Senshiuraku Party at the Tobu Levant Hotel.
Hungarian Ambassador Norbert Palanovics, the Austrian Ambassador Hubert Heiss and the Hungarian Ambassador's wife at the violin concert and farewell party for the Austrian Ambassador.
Pianist Akira Eguchi, Keiko Kawashima, and Austrian violinist Johannes Fleischmann at the violin concert and farewell party for the Austrian Ambassador at the Austrian Embassy.
Actor and martial artist Andrew Koji with Park Hyatt PR Executive Marketing Communications Cecilia Coly at Girandole in the Park Hyatt.
Yoanna Shigenobu, her son Lauri, Yukiko Ono the Okami-san, sumo wrestler Nishikido Oyakata (aka Mitoizumi), Sumida-ku City Counsel Noemi Inoue, and Misuo Shigenobu at the Sumo Senshiuraku Party.
Keiko Kawashima, Austrian Ambassador Hubert Heiss, Entertainer Shonosuke Okura, Dr. Mominuddin Chowdury, and Shonosuke's son at the violin concert and farewell party for the Austrian Ambassador.
Ceremony President Tsukasa Shiga with NFL player for the Cleveland Browns Olumide Larry Ogunjobi, Michael Fukunaga, LEX Tokyo manager Taka Masuda at Roppongi Ukai Tei.
Steven Haynes, Barbara Stea Allen, and Miss Supranational Japan 2019 Natsumi Takenaka celebrating her participation at the Miss Supranational competition in Omotesando.
Dr. Shunji Mitsuyoshi, Jordanian Ambassador Lina Annab, Member of the Board and Asset Owner Advisory Committee of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment (UN- PRI) Hiro Mizuno, MC Yumiko Murakami, GR8 Co-founder Sakiko Yamada, Romanian Ambassador Tatiana Iosiper, GR8 Co-founder Founder Narcisa Pheres at the French Embassy for the GR8 Diversity & Sustainability event.
Barbara Stea Allen, Euna Lim from Habitat for Humanity, Sumida-Ku City Council representative Noemi Inoue celebrating the YMCA pink shirt day.
Matt Taylor, Miss International 2012 (and actress) Ikumi Yoshimatsu and Andaz Food and Beverage Director Alistair Minty at the Andaz.
Mrs. International 2015 Sakurako Ito with the director of Mrs. Japan International at the Mrs. International & Ms. Fabulous pageant 2020 Kick off party at NB Club in Ginza.
Dewi Sukarno and Minister of the Environment Shinjiro Koizumi celebrating Dewi Sukarno's 80th birthday at the Tour d'Argent in the New Otani Hotel.
