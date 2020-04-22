TW Local Style Profiles: Designer Yuriko Tsudaka on Tokyo Fashion’s “Dramatic Diversity”

Each month, we interview Tokyo-based designers or trendsetters to find out what inspires their style and where they love to shop in the city. Here, we chat with Yuriko Tsudaka, the founder and designer of new clothing brand Ma Couleur.

My Clothing Brand Is…

Relaxed everyday wear with a focus on easy-care materials. Designs are inspired by vintage aesthetics. Love, work, marriage, giving birth – there are a lot of transitions in a woman’s life and it’s easy to lose a sense of self as time goes on. We provide a way for women to express their individuality through it all.

Tokyo Fashion Is…

Individually expressive for those in their twenties, but mostly conservative. People follow trends and wear similar styles. Tokyo fashion offers little dramatic diversity or characteristics but allows individuals to express their own personality and tastes within a set framework, I think.

My Top Places to Shop and Eat in Tokyo Are…

HAY TOKYO: After a shopping spree in Omotesando, this is a great place to have a coffee and check out the interior design. There are lots of fashionable customers, too. welcome.jp/brands/hay

STARBUCKS RESERVE ROASTERY: I drop by here when window shopping in Daikanyama and Nakameguro. They have stylish merchandise and it’s fun to discuss coffee beans with the staff. starbucks.co.jp/roastery

MAMEKUROGOUCHI: This Tokyo brand has held shows at Paris Fashion Week. I can’t wait to visit their first brick-and-mortar shop. mamekurogouchi.com

Where to Find Ma Couleur:

yamato-dress.co.jp