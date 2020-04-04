Bstudio Shirokane

With a range of experienced instructors, some of whom have studied abroad, this pilates studio favors a one-on-one teaching style so that each person can get the most out of their session. Classes are tailored to the needs of individual customers be it fitness, pain reduction or flexibility issues. This soothing form of exercise is great for those who don’t exercise often or have centralized pain that needs specific treatment.
Address: 2-13-3, Shirokanedai, Minato-ku
Website: bstudio-pilates.site
Open Hours: 10am-9pm Monday-Sunday
Contact: info@bstudio-pilates .com
