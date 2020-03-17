Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn
Sukiyabashi Samboa

by

Opened October 2010 in Ginza, this non-smoking standing bar, which was founded in Kobe more than 100 years ago, offers various classic cocktails and rare Japanese whiskey. The street-facing bar, an unusual sight in Ginza’s Sukiya-dori, has a sleek European-style interior. A compact bar, Sukiyabashi Samboa creates a calm space making it a marvelous location for intimate after-work drinks or social gatherings. With their collection of unique drinks and mixes, which can only be tried here, it offers one more reason to visit Ginza.

Details

Address: 1F 7-3-16 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Website: www.samboa.bar

Tel: 03-3572-5466

by

You Might Also Like

