How Hotel Okura Fukuoka Takes the Hassle Out of Planning Your Trip to the Kyushu Capital

Hot on the heels of Tokyo and the Kansai trifecta (Kyoto, Nara and Osaka), Fukuoka is gaining a reputation as one of Japan’s must-see cities. Home to delicious tonkotsu (pork broth) ramen and mentaiko (spicy cod roe), original fashion and fascinating sightseeing spots, Kyushu’s capital has plenty to keep you busy. Although navigating the city’s streets for the first time can be a little daunting, you’ll be pleased to learn that easy exploring can be as simple as picking the right place to stay.

Hotel Okura Fukuoka is located comfortably close to several of the city’s most popular neighborhoods. With direct access to Nakasu-Kawabata Station, you can travel to shopping district Tenjin and ramen hub Hakata in less than 10 minutes. A short walk along the Hakata River will lead you straight to one of the trendiest shopping centers, Canal City. If you have time to spare, skip the train and opt for a stroll through the urban landscape, stopping off at boutiques and shrines along the way.

After a day of wandering, you’ll want to take some time off to decompress. Hotel Okura Fukuoka saves the day again with its simple yet elegant rooms, which range from singles to royal suites. Whichever option you choose, you’re sure to find a relaxing setting for the length of your stay, along with every amenity you might need.

Ready for dinner? You have eight restaurants to choose from at the hotel. Honoring Fukuoka’s nickname, the Gateway to Asia, the hotel is home to a variety of cuisines from all around the world, including Kyushu’s signature seafood-rich dishes. Whether you’re in the mood for something hearty like a buffet or hamburger or you want to dip into the world of Japanese cuisine, your appetite is guaranteed to be satiated here. The hotel even has an in-house pastry shop for those with a sweet tooth.

Hotel Okura Fukuoka also contributes to the booming culture of craft beer with their very own twist on the Hakata draft. Among the hotel’s dining establishments is Okura Brewery, which serves kölsch, ale and stout brews that embody the essence of the region, in addition to delightful seasonal specials. The restaurant also offers a selection of snacks to pair with your favorite drink, including pizza, cheese fondue and a variety of cold cuts.

Hotel Okura Fukuoka offers package deals so you can book your flight and accommodation together, and is conveniently located just a 10-minute train ride from Fukuoka Airport.

