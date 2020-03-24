Hanami in Luxury: 6 Ways to Celebrate Spring at Andaz Tokyo

Andaz Tokyo offers the ultimate spring sensory experience at the rooftop Scented Sakura Garden, where guests are surrounded by brilliantly pink cherry blossoms and stunning night views from the 52nd floor. Immerse yourself in this alluring spring environment where the towering sakura tree and the seasonal Andaz Tokyo Sakura scent create a stunning scene like none other in Tokyo.

Sakura Staycation Package

With large hanami gatherings put on hold, the Sakura Staycation offers a unique way for guests to celebrate sakura season in a luxurious and more intimate setting. After checking-in, enjoy a private Sakura Afternoon Tea accompanied by views of Tokyo in spring from the comfort of your guestroom. As the sun sets, head to the Rooftop Sakura Garden for our Free Flow Sakura Plan surrounded by pink blossoms and stunning night views from the 52nd floor. Indulge in breakfast at The Tavern – Grill & Lounge the following morning, and take home an Andaz Tokyo Original Sakura Mist as a souvenir of your stay.

Dates: March 28–April 12

URL: Andaztokyo.com

Free Flow Sakura Plan

Guests enjoying the Sakura Staycation are privy to enjoy this special for two hours at Andaz Tokyo’s breathtaking Rooftop Sakura Garden (available only on check-in date). Guests are welcomed with a glass of Perrier Jouet Grand Brut Champagne, which is followed by free flow draft beer, house wines and soft drinks as well as delectable snacks, including sakura prawn quiche, vegetable spring roll, chicken karaage and more.

Regular Price: ¥7,900 per person

Dates: March 28–April 12 | 18:00–24:00 (food last order 21:30)

Sakura Afternoon Tea at Sakura Garden

Admire the cherry blossoms as you indulge in delicate sakura-inspired delicacies including cream cheese and griotte cherry sandwich, sakura Mont Blanc and a custard-like, snow-aged potato potage enhanced with pink hues and savory sakura petals. For groups of three or four, reserve ahead to enjoy an exclusive sakura igloo experience with views of Tokyo Tower.

Price: ¥4,700 per person | ¥7,900 per person for igloo experience

Dates: March 28–29, April 3–5 & April 10–12 | 14:00–17:00 (last order 16:30)

Rooftop Bar Sakura Infusions

The Rooftop Bar is also offering a range of sakura-infused cocktails to celebrate Japan’s iconic spring flower. The innovative cocktail menu reflects seasonal and indigenous influences with sparks of creativity and passion from Andaz Tokyo’s talented mixologists. The Sakura Tea Sour packs a sweet and tart punch while the zesty Sakura Tea Fizz is a refreshing tipple. The Sakura Tea Ni, which includes the signature Andaz 52 sake and homemade sakura syrup, is a house specialty that pairs perfectly with cherry blossom season.

Price: ¥2,000 each

Dates: March 1–April 30 | 17:00–25:00 (last order 30 minutes prior to closing)