11 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: March 6–8

As the coronavirus continues its spread across the globe, Japan has taken measures to contain the outbreak here at home. Schools are closed. Festivals, museums and events are being canceled. That doesn’t mean there still aren’t things to do in Tokyo this weekend. Even though Ueno Zoo is temporarily closed, Tama Zoo (arguably better) is open. Mori Art Museum is closed, but Diesel Art Gallery is open. Robot Restaurant is closed, but you can still find ramen on every corner.
We’ve done our best to round up events and attractions that are still open, but please be sure to check the venue website or call before planning to attend.
Mimosa Festa 2020
While greatly reduced (and the opening ceremony has been canceled), this spring festival at La Cittadella in Kawasaki will still take place from March 7–8. There will be gifts of mimosa flowers and an Italian-themed marketplace. ///limbs.tester.outlast
Owl Eyes Japan Tour
Following up her appearance at Indie-pop singer-songwriter Owl Eyes is putting on two gigs for her debut Japan tour. She is performing at Nanahari on March 6 and a DJ set at Trunk Hotel on March 7.
Ginza Six – Prismatic Cloud
Bending and shaping light itself to the form of a cloud Tokujin Yoshioka, a Japanese artist who designed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch, launches his Ginza Six debut with this masterpiece – “Prismatic Cloud.” ///vaccines.pulses.slides
RK: NEOrient Art Exhibition
Diesel Art Gallery presents Japanese photographer RK’s solo exhibition, “NEOrient.” RK is a street photographer whose magical and colorful take on street, architecture and nature is gaining attention domestically and internationally. ///burst.torches.shade
Shingo Yoshida: The Summit Art Exhibition
For this solo exhibition at Loko Gallery, Shingo Yoshida attempts to trace and reconstruct a monument based on the Yuhi, a slab of rock with carved haiku located at the top of Mount Fuji. Exhibition ends March 7. ///glad.simple.bracelet
Yuka Goto: Mystery Planet
Hiromart Gallery has hosted Tokyo-born, Tokyo-based artist Yuka Goto’s solo or two-person exhibitions every year since 2011, each exhibition based on a new theme. Current exhibition ends March 8. ///transit.awaited.spirits
A Gold Book: Andy Warhol
Now on exhibit at Artless Gallery in Kamimeguro, A GOLD BOOK is one of Andy Warhol’s earliest works and was originally created as a promotional book with a gold cover, hence the title. Available by appointment only. ///falters.gave.voice
Narumi Hiramoto Exhibition: narconearco
For this solo exhibition at Guardian Garden in Ginza, award-winning artist Narumi Hiramoto uses the entire gallery space as a three-dimensional display. ///volume.apple.traders
Kasing Lung Art Exhibition “THIS IS WHAT IT FEELS LIKE”
Kasing Lung, a Belgium-based children’s book illustrator, holds a solo exhibition at Hidari Zingaro inspired by his love of monsters, anime and the universe. ///diner.delved.restore
Taketeru Kudo’s Butoh Performance “The Candy Explosion”
Taketeru Kudo, renowned butoh dancer, delivers a solo dance performance in collaboration with top Japanese musicians at Za Koenji Public Theater. Writes Kudo on his Facebook page, “In the midst of the troubled times, we dare present this work.” ///land.blazers.chambers
