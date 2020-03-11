11 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: March 6–8

As the coronavirus continues its spread across the globe, Japan has taken measures to contain the outbreak here at home. Schools are closed. Festivals, museums and events are being canceled. That doesn’t mean there still aren’t things to do in Tokyo this weekend. Even though Ueno Zoo is temporarily closed, Tama Zoo (arguably better) is open. Mori Art Museum is closed, but Diesel Art Gallery is open. Robot Restaurant is closed, but you can still find ramen on every corner.

We’ve done our best to round up events and attractions that are still open, but please be sure to check the venue website or call before planning to attend.

Mimosa Festa 2020 While greatly reduced (and the opening ceremony has been canceled), this spring festival at La Cittadella in Kawasaki will still take place from March 7–8. There will be gifts of mimosa flowers and an Italian-themed marketplace. ///limbs.tester.outlast

Owl Eyes Japan Tour Following up her appearance at Indie-pop singer-songwriter Owl Eyes is putting on two gigs for her debut Japan tour. She is performing at Nanahari on March 6 and a DJ set at Trunk Hotel on March 7. Ginza Six – Prismatic Cloud Bending and shaping light itself to the form of a cloud Tokujin Yoshioka, a Japanese artist who designed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch, launches his Ginza Six debut with this masterpiece – “Prismatic Cloud.” ///vaccines.pulses.slides

Tokyo German Village Head to Chiba for an amazing illumination display of light and sound featuring a rainbow tunnel. Some facilities are closed through March 13, so check the venue website for updates. ///sooner.skins.tapers

Diesel Art Gallery presents Japanese photographer RK’s solo exhibition, “NEOrient.” RK is a street photographer whose magical and colorful take on street, architecture and nature is gaining attention domestically and internationally. ///burst.torches.shade