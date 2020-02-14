TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Ambassador of El Salvador Martha Lidia Zelayandía Cisneros with embassy staff at the Festival Latinoamericano 2019 Charity Bazaar at the Tokyo Prince Hotel in Shiba Koen.
Ambassador of El Salvador Martha Lidia Zelayandía Cisneros with embassy staff at the Festival Latinoamericano 2019 Charity Bazaar at the Tokyo Prince Hotel in Shiba Koen.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Actor Kai Hoshino Sandy, Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina Minister Counsellor Mensur Jusic and his wife, Túlio César Mourthé de Alvim Andrade, Soraya Umewaka, Madeleine and husband Dr. Naohiko Umewaka at the Noh Performance "Hell Says Noh" by Noh Master Naohiko Umewaka.
Actor Kai Hoshino Sandy, Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina Minister Counsellor Mensur Jusic and his wife, Túlio César Mourthé de Alvim Andrade, Soraya Umewaka, Madeleine and husband Dr. Naohiko Umewaka at the Noh Performance "Hell Says Noh" by Noh Master Naohiko Umewaka.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Husband of Israeli ambassador Yossi, diet member Yasuhide Nakayama and his family at the Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony at the ambassador's residence.
Husband of Israeli ambassador Yossi, diet member Yasuhide Nakayama and his family at the Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony at the ambassador's residence.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shinichi Nakatani, the Israeli Embassy's Arieh Rosen, and Israeli Ambassador Yaffa Ben-Ari lighting the candles for Hanukkah at the ambassador's residence.
Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shinichi Nakatani, the Israeli Embassy's Arieh Rosen, and Israeli Ambassador Yaffa Ben-Ari lighting the candles for Hanukkah at the ambassador's residence.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Empire Entertainment CEO Theodore Miller, model Chiaki Tsubame, Haruka Inoue, singer Jun Takanawa, and model Mika Ahn at the opening of Ce La Vi Tokyo at Tokyu Plaza Shibuya.
Empire Entertainment CEO Theodore Miller, model Chiaki Tsubame, Haruka Inoue, singer Jun Takanawa, and model Mika Ahn at the opening of Ce La Vi Tokyo at Tokyu Plaza Shibuya.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Lithuanian ambassador Gediminas Varvuolis, Italian ambassador Giorgio Starace, Romanian ambassador Tatiana Iosoper, E.U. ambassador Patricia Flor, and diet member Ichiro Aisawa celebrating the Romanian National Day at The Okura Tokyo.
Lithuanian ambassador Gediminas Varvuolis, Italian ambassador Giorgio Starace, Romanian ambassador Tatiana Iosoper, E.U. ambassador Patricia Flor, and diet member Ichiro Aisawa celebrating the Romanian National Day at The Okura Tokyo.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Politician Ichiro Aizawa Romanian Ambassador Tatiana Iosiper, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Wakamiya at the Romanian National Day Celebration.
Politician Ichiro Aizawa Romanian Ambassador Tatiana Iosiper, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Wakamiya at the Romanian National Day Celebration.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Filmmaker João de Mendonça Lima Filho, model Anna Saeki, and Consul General of Brazil João de Mendonça Lima Neto at the Vanishing Sights opening at Ultra Super New Gallery.
Filmmaker João de Mendonça Lima Filho, model Anna Saeki, and Consul General of Brazil João de Mendonça Lima Neto at the Vanishing Sights opening at Ultra Super New Gallery.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Alitalia East Europe/Asia Director Massimo Allegri, Chieko Hama, and Shimabe Design CEO Mike Shimabe at the ArigaTO-ArigaMO, Italy and Modena meet Japan and Tokyo event at the Italian Ambassador's Residence.
Alitalia East Europe/Asia Director Massimo Allegri, Chieko Hama, and Shimabe Design CEO Mike Shimabe at the ArigaTO-ArigaMO, Italy and Modena meet Japan and Tokyo event at the Italian Ambassador's Residence.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
TBS Television announcer Misato Ugaki, Zachary Levi, Chris Hemsworth, Tadanobu Asano, Comic Con CEO Mitsuaki Munegumi, Ian Somerhalder, Rupert Grint, Jude Law, Daniel Logan, and Honorary Special Advisor Shintaro Ito at Tokyo Comic Con.
TBS Television announcer Misato Ugaki, Zachary Levi, Chris Hemsworth, Tadanobu Asano, Comic Con CEO Mitsuaki Munegumi, Ian Somerhalder, Rupert Grint, Jude Law, Daniel Logan, and Honorary Special Advisor Shintaro Ito at Tokyo Comic Con.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Farman Abdavi, Aya Sugimoto, Dewi Surkano, ARK founder Elizabeth Oliver with Translator and Honduran Ambassador Héctor Alejandro Palma Cerna at the Christmas Charity Party for Ark and Eva.
Farman Abdavi, Aya Sugimoto, Dewi Surkano, ARK founder Elizabeth Oliver with Translator and Honduran Ambassador Héctor Alejandro Palma Cerna at the Christmas Charity Party for Ark and Eva.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Joshua Ogg, Leslie Kee, Naoko Inagaki, and Gene Krell celebrating Naoko's photo book launch - and 20 years of Gene Krell at Vogue at Tenoha Daikanyama.
Joshua Ogg, Leslie Kee, Naoko Inagaki, and Gene Krell celebrating Naoko's photo book launch - and 20 years of Gene Krell at Vogue at Tenoha Daikanyama.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Bill Ireton, Momoko Gonohe, Lilo Maruyama, Barabara Allen, Ceremony CEO Tsukasa Shiga's daughter and wife Anna at the Annual Orphanage Christmas Charity Party at the Hilton Tokyo.
Bill Ireton, Momoko Gonohe, Lilo Maruyama, Barabara Allen, Ceremony CEO Tsukasa Shiga's daughter and wife Anna at the Annual Orphanage Christmas Charity Party at the Hilton Tokyo.
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January 2020
Chika, Massimo Allegri from Alitalia, Italian Ambassador Giorgio Starace, model Saeki Anna, entertainer Ryuta Mine, and more enjoying their meal at the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ICCJ) gala at Happoen.
Chika, Massimo Allegri from Alitalia, Italian Ambassador Giorgio Starace, model Saeki Anna, entertainer Ryuta Mine, and more enjoying their meal at the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ICCJ) gala at Happoen.
View Comments