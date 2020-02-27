27 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: February 28–March 1

The coronavirus has shut down multiple event venues and attractions in Tokyo for the foreseeable future as people are warned to stay away from large gatherings. With places such as the Ghibli Museum (closed until March 17) and Hello Kitty Land (closed until March 12) off limits to visitors, there are only a few things to do in Tokyo this weekend. Should you wish to venture out, here are some of the places still open.

Diesel Art Gallery presents Japanese photographer RK's solo exhibition, "NEOrient." RK is a street photographer whose magical and colorful take on street, architecture and nature is gaining attention domestically and internationally.