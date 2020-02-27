27 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: February 28–March 1

26 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: February 28–March 1

The coronavirus has shut down multiple event venues and attractions in Tokyo for the foreseeable future as people are warned to stay away from large gatherings. With places such as the Ghibli Museum (closed until March 17) and Hello Kitty Land (closed until March 12) off limits to visitors, there are only a few things to do in Tokyo this weekend. Should you wish to venture out, here are some of the places still open.

© RK

RK: NEOrient Art Exhibition

Diesel Art Gallery presents Japanese photographer RK’s solo exhibition, “NEOrient.” RK is a street photographer whose magical and colorful take on street, architecture and nature is gaining attention domestically and internationally. ///burst.torches.shade

Gasthof zur Muldentalsperre, 2000–02, Oil on canvas, 196 x 296 cm,The Art Institute of Chicago. Gift of Nancy Lauter McDougal and Alfred L. McDougal, 2003. 433 ©Peter Doig. All rights reserved, DACS & JASPAR 2020 C3120

Peter Doig

Scottish painter Peter Doig is known for his romantic, abstract landscapes and is considered one of the most important artists of his generation. This exhibition at The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo is his first solo show in Japan. ///maternal.itself.admit

Snow Machine Festival

Brand new boutique alpine festival Snow Machie brings four snow-filled days of music and culture to the slopes of Hakuba in Nagano Prefecture. Featuring dance music royalty Peking Duk (DJ Set) and What So Not, party-starters such as Confidence Man and Hot Dub Time Machine and more. Check out TW’s interview with Australian singer-songwriter Owl Eyes///thickly.hyphens.points

Ginza Six – Prismatic Cloud

Bending and shaping light itself to the form of a cloud Tokujin Yoshioka, a Japanese artist who designed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch, launches his Ginza Six debut with this masterpiece – “Prismatic Cloud.” ///vaccines.pulses.slides

Vase “Nadika”, 1930 (Kitazawa Museum of Art) Photo: Tetsuro Shimizu

René Lalique, Modernity and Elegance

Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum offers a rare opportunity to see a large grouping of René Lalique works from one of the world’s top glass collections, in natural light and in the perfect setting of an Art Deco residence built in 1933. Check out TW’s online review///cascade.revise.infinite

Bjarke Ingels and Jakob Lange, Title of the work: The Orb, 2018, Photo: Michael Filippoff 

Future and the Arts: AI, Robotics, Cities, Life: How Humanity Will Live Tomorrow

The popular cross-genre exhibition at Mori Art Museum encourages viewers to contemplate cities, environmental issues, human lifestyles and the likely state of human beings. ///coffee.rocker.amends

Hina Matsuri Girls’ Doll Festival Art Exhibition

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo launches the annual Hina-Matsuri Girls’ Doll Festival Art Exhibition from February 1, celebrating a Japanese cultural event known as Girls’ Doll Festival, or Hina-Matsuri. ///avocado.villas.happen

Monster Hunter 15th Anniversary Event

For its 15th anniversary, Monster Hunter hosts a VR experience expo in Yokohama where you’ll be able to encounter and fight monsters like you are in the Monster Hunter game itself. Are you ready for the quest, Hunter? ///credible.trains.copes

Courtesy of Yomiuri Land

Yomiuri Land Jewellumination

Yomiuri Land, about an hour away from Shinjuku on the Odakyu Line, is back again with a dazzling jewel-like spectacle imagined by brilliant designer Motoko Ishii. ///panther.founding.sock

Winter Wonderland in Moomin Valley Park

Join your favorite Moomin characters around the Mystic Valley and enjoy special seasonal events and the magical winter landscape. ///discrepancy.workouts.fortunate

Flowers by Naked 2020

Enjoy a romantic stroll through an interactive garden of blossoms at this fusion of light, flowers and technology at Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall. ///mice.junior.spoils

Hokusai ― The Teacher-Student Showdown!

Legendary ukiyo-e artist Hokusai is thought to have had as many as 200 disciples. This exhibition at Sumida Hokusai Museum displays around 100 pieces of paired work where we can compare the offerings of Hokusai alongside his apprentices and descendants. ///dent.tickles.nests

Sunshine Aquarium Ikimono Art Exhibition

For an adorable date spot this Valentine’s Day check out Sunshine Aquarium. Located inside Sunshine City in Ikebukuro, Sunshine Aquarium hosts an eye-popping art exhibition with colorfully aesthetic animals. //under.milky.shorter

Mary Cassatt, Sunbathing (After)

Inaugural Exhibition | Emerging Artscape: The State of Our Collection

Bridgestone Museum of Art reopened in January under the new name Artizon Museum. This inaugural exhibition explores the theme of art in all its definitions, weaving together human history and linking the past, present and future. ///embedded.heats.intend

THE CLUB “all the women. in me. are tired”

THE CLUB at Ginza Six invited New York-based independent curator Jasmine Wahi who has curated works by eight international female artists from different generations, including Marilyn Minter. Opening reception is January 25. ///copy.enormous.plan

Tokyo German Village Winter Illumination

Head to Chiba for this amazing display of light and sound featuring a rainbow tunnel, 3D illuminations and the ever-so-popular illumination excursion in an electric cart. ///sooner.skins.tapers

Treasures from Budapest

This large-scale exhibition displays 130 masterpieces spanning 400 years of art history, including paintings, drawings and sculpture from the Renaissance period to the early 20th century by native Hungarian and renowned European artists. ///solve.helpers.voltage

Hyakudan Hinamatsuri 2020: Travels with Hina Dolls from Izumo, Inaba & Hagi

This year’s extensive hina doll exhibition at Hotel Gajoen Tokyo, a tangible cultural property, displays hina dolls from the prefectures Tottori, Shimane and Yamaguchi as well as a display of dolls representing the periods of Edo, Meiji, Taisho, Showa, Heisei and Reiwa. ///mere.hands.unwell

Pierre Bonnard, Family Scene, 1893, lithograph on paper, private collection © Frédéric Aubert

10th Anniversary Exhibition: Dreamed Childhoods – Bonnard, the Nabis and Childhood

Explore 19th century Paris through the works of the Nabis, a group of painters who carried the transition from impressionism to symbolism. ///harmless.smudges.dream

Kazuo Shiraga, Untitled, 1959, oil on canvas, Toyota Municipal Museum of Art

Kazuo Shiraga: A Retrospective

Kazuo Shiraga, who used his foot to draw on canvases spread on his floor, was a member of the Gutai movement, a group that rebelled against tradition, valorized immediacy and was renowned for their dedication to performance art. This exhibition at Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery explores his worth thoroughly in the form of paintings and sculptures. ///lazy.rice.slipped

Shingo Yoshida: The Summit Art Exhibition

For this solo exhibition at Loko Gallery, Shingo Yoshida attempts to trace and reconstruct a monument based on the Yuhi, a slab of rock with carved haiku located at the top of Mount Fuji. ///glad.simple.bracelet

A Gold Book: Andy Warhol

Now on exhibit at Artless Gallery in Kamimeguro, A GOLD BOOK is one of Andy Warhol’s earliest works and was originally created as a promotional book with a gold cover, hence the title. ///falters.gave.voice

Sagamiko Illumillion

If you’re looking for a more action-packed illumination event, this one’s for you. Sure to leave you in a dreamy state is the Splash Swan performance, a water and lights (six million of them) show timed to music. ///hence.infestation.raggy

Horror Aquarium – ‘Siren’

This after-dark aquarium experience at Sanshine City is part fictional science trip, part haunted house. Venture in, only if you dare! ///wizards.fries.implore

Narumi Hiramoto Exhibition: narconearco

For this solo exhibition at Guardian Garden in Ginza, award-winning artist Narumi Hiramoto uses the entire gallery space as a three-dimensional display. ///volume.apple.traders

Paloma Bosquê: Dark Matter

Blum & Poe presents São Paulo-based artist Paloma Bosquê’s first solo exhibition in Tokyo, and her first with the gallery. Bosquê creates compositions of various formats and scales that freely associate materials which are not typical of sculpture. ///huddled.respects.mops

