The coronavirus has shut down multiple event venues and attractions in Tokyo for the foreseeable future as people are warned to stay away from large gatherings. With places such as the Ghibli Museum (closed until March 17) and Hello Kitty Land (closed until March 12) off limits to visitors, there are only a few things to do in Tokyo this weekend. Should you wish to venture out, here are some of the places still open.
RK: NEOrient Art Exhibition
Diesel Art Gallery presents Japanese photographer RK’s solo exhibition, “NEOrient.” RK is a street photographer whose magical and colorful take on street, architecture and nature is gaining attention domestically and internationally. ///burst.torches.shade
Peter Doig
Scottish painter Peter Doig is known for his romantic, abstract landscapes and is considered one of the most important artists of his generation. This exhibition at The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo is his first solo show in Japan. ///maternal.itself.admit
Snow Machine Festival
Brand new boutique alpine festival Snow Machie brings four snow-filled days of music and culture to the slopes of Hakuba in Nagano Prefecture. Featuring dance music royalty Peking Duk (DJ Set) and What So Not, party-starters such as Confidence Man and Hot Dub Time Machine and more. Check out TW’s interview with Australian singer-songwriter Owl Eyes. ///thickly.hyphens.points
Ginza Six – Prismatic Cloud
Bending and shaping light itself to the form of a cloud Tokujin Yoshioka, a Japanese artist who designed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch, launches his Ginza Six debut with this masterpiece – “Prismatic Cloud.” ///vaccines.pulses.slides
René Lalique, Modernity and Elegance
Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum offers a rare opportunity to see a large grouping of René Lalique works from one of the world’s top glass collections, in natural light and in the perfect setting of an Art Deco residence built in 1933. Check out TW’s online review. ///cascade.revise.infinite
Future and the Arts: AI, Robotics, Cities, Life: How Humanity Will Live Tomorrow
The popular cross-genre exhibition at Mori Art Museum encourages viewers to contemplate cities, environmental issues, human lifestyles and the likely state of human beings. ///coffee.rocker.amends
Hina Matsuri Girls’ Doll Festival Art Exhibition
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo launches the annual Hina-Matsuri Girls’ Doll Festival Art Exhibition from February 1, celebrating a Japanese cultural event known as Girls’ Doll Festival, or Hina-Matsuri. ///avocado.villas.happen
Monster Hunter 15th Anniversary Event
For its 15th anniversary, Monster Hunter hosts a VR experience expo in Yokohama where you’ll be able to encounter and fight monsters like you are in the Monster Hunter game itself. Are you ready for the quest, Hunter? ///credible.trains.copes
Yomiuri Land Jewellumination
Yomiuri Land, about an hour away from Shinjuku on the Odakyu Line, is back again with a dazzling jewel-like spectacle imagined by brilliant designer Motoko Ishii. ///panther.founding.sock
Winter Wonderland in Moomin Valley Park
Join your favorite Moomin characters around the Mystic Valley and enjoy special seasonal events and the magical winter landscape. ///discrepancy.workouts.fortunate
Flowers by Naked 2020
Enjoy a romantic stroll through an interactive garden of blossoms at this fusion of light, flowers and technology at Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall. ///mice.junior.spoils
Hokusai ― The Teacher-Student Showdown!
Legendary ukiyo-e artist Hokusai is thought to have had as many as 200 disciples. This exhibition at Sumida Hokusai Museum displays around 100 pieces of paired work where we can compare the offerings of Hokusai alongside his apprentices and descendants. ///dent.tickles.nests
Sunshine Aquarium Ikimono Art Exhibition
For an adorable date spot this Valentine’s Day check out Sunshine Aquarium. Located inside Sunshine City in Ikebukuro, Sunshine Aquarium hosts an eye-popping art exhibition with colorfully aesthetic animals. //under.milky.shorter
Inaugural Exhibition | Emerging Artscape: The State of Our Collection
Bridgestone Museum of Art reopened in January under the new name Artizon Museum. This inaugural exhibition explores the theme of art in all its definitions, weaving together human history and linking the past, present and future. ///embedded.heats.intend
THE CLUB “all the women. in me. are tired”
THE CLUB at Ginza Six invited New York-based independent curator Jasmine Wahi who has curated works by eight international female artists from different generations, including Marilyn Minter. Opening reception is January 25. ///copy.enormous.plan
Tokyo German Village Winter Illumination
Head to Chiba for this amazing display of light and sound featuring a rainbow tunnel, 3D illuminations and the ever-so-popular illumination excursion in an electric cart. ///sooner.skins.tapers
Treasures from Budapest
This large-scale exhibition displays 130 masterpieces spanning 400 years of art history, including paintings, drawings and sculpture from the Renaissance period to the early 20th century by native Hungarian and renowned European artists. ///solve.helpers.voltage
Hyakudan Hinamatsuri 2020: Travels with Hina Dolls from Izumo, Inaba & Hagi
This year’s extensive hina doll exhibition at Hotel Gajoen Tokyo, a tangible cultural property, displays hina dolls from the prefectures Tottori, Shimane and Yamaguchi as well as a display of dolls representing the periods of Edo, Meiji, Taisho, Showa, Heisei and Reiwa. ///mere.hands.unwell
10th Anniversary Exhibition: Dreamed Childhoods – Bonnard, the Nabis and Childhood
Explore 19th century Paris through the works of the Nabis, a group of painters who carried the transition from impressionism to symbolism. ///harmless.smudges.dream
Kazuo Shiraga: A Retrospective
Kazuo Shiraga, who used his foot to draw on canvases spread on his floor, was a member of the Gutai movement, a group that rebelled against tradition, valorized immediacy and was renowned for their dedication to performance art. This exhibition at Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery explores his worth thoroughly in the form of paintings and sculptures. ///lazy.rice.slipped
Shingo Yoshida: The Summit Art Exhibition
For this solo exhibition at Loko Gallery, Shingo Yoshida attempts to trace and reconstruct a monument based on the Yuhi, a slab of rock with carved haiku located at the top of Mount Fuji. ///glad.simple.bracelet
A Gold Book: Andy Warhol
Now on exhibit at Artless Gallery in Kamimeguro, A GOLD BOOK is one of Andy Warhol’s earliest works and was originally created as a promotional book with a gold cover, hence the title. ///falters.gave.voice
Sagamiko Illumillion
If you’re looking for a more action-packed illumination event, this one’s for you. Sure to leave you in a dreamy state is the Splash Swan performance, a water and lights (six million of them) show timed to music. ///hence.infestation.raggy
Horror Aquarium – ‘Siren’
This after-dark aquarium experience at Sanshine City is part fictional science trip, part haunted house. Venture in, only if you dare! ///wizards.fries.implore
Narumi Hiramoto Exhibition: narconearco
For this solo exhibition at Guardian Garden in Ginza, award-winning artist Narumi Hiramoto uses the entire gallery space as a three-dimensional display. ///volume.apple.traders
