27 Things To Do in Tokyo This Valentine’s Weekend: February 14-16

Valentine’s Weekend is upon us and be it together with your significant other, chilling with a group of friends or enjoying a few solo adventures around Tokyo, this Valentine’s Weekend in Tokyo has something for everyone.

Laughter is the language of love, right? Well, the Pirates of Tokyo Bay would probably agree with their improv comedy style. Similar to the TV show "Whose Line is it Anyway?", this group of multicultural actors will be showcasing their improv comedy skills at What the Dickens in Ebisu on February 16.