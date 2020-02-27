27 Things To Do in Tokyo This Valentine’s Weekend: February 14-16

Valentine’s Weekend is upon us and be it together with your significant other, chilling with a group of friends or enjoying a few solo adventures around Tokyo, this Valentine’s Weekend in Tokyo has something for everyone.
Pirates of Tokyo Bay
Laughter is the language of love, right? Well, the Pirates of Tokyo Bay would probably agree with their improv comedy style. Similar to the TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?”, this group of multicultural actors will be showcasing their improv comedy skills at What the Dickens in Ebisu on February 16. ///croak.partner.devours
Chocolate Lovers 2020
For this season of love, Ecute Tokyo, located in Tokyo Station hosts a Valentine’s Day campaign called Chocolate Lovers 2020. What a way to start the Valentine’s weekend. ///shuffle.pops.leotard
Valentine’s at Sunshine Aquarium
Get romantic this Valentine’s Day at Sunshine Aquarium. For a limited period, some of the popular date spot’s star attractions will be featuring love-themed variations ending on Valentine’s Day. ///swept.doormat.presume
Tokyo Kaikan: Lucky Ruby Chocolates For Your Valentine
For Valentine’s Day, Tokyo Kaikan’s pastry shop Sweets & Gifts presents a limited-edition set of ruby pink chocolates cast in a hyotan (gourd) shape and other exclusive varieties. Valentine’s Day will be the last day to pick up your very own hyotan chocolate.
///eternity.padlock.loudly
Monster Hunter 15th Anniversary Event
For those seeking a more adventurous Valentine’s Day, the Monster Hunter 15th anniversary event at Asobiru in Yokohama is sure to be a hit. Whether you’ve been a long-time player of Monster Hunter, or your kids play Monster Hunter, you’re in for a treat. ///credible.trains.copes
Roppongi Hills St. Valentine’s Day 2020
If you’re looking for a decadent chocolate gift for Valentine’s Day, head to Roppongi Hills and choose between a range of offerings from highly acclaimed chocolateries such as La Maison du Chocolat, Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse and Le Chocolat des Français along with high-end brands such as Beams and Giorgio Armani. ///fool.petition.vibrates
Sunshine Aquarium Ikimono Art Exhibition
For an adorable date spot this Valentine’s Day check out Sunshine Aquarium. Located inside Sunshine City in Ikebukuro, Sunshine Aquarium hosts an eye-popping art exhibition with colorfully aesthetic animals.
//under.milky.shorter
Romantic Starry Night at The Moon Lounge
Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with close friends or your significant other. Located on the 52nd floor of the Mori Tower, the Moon Lounge promises a night to remember. ///fool.petition.vibrates
Sake & Chocolate Valentine’s at Shibuya Parco
Mirai Sake/Kubota Sake Bar on the basement floor of Shibuya Parco serves up limited-edition Valentine’s cocktails made with chocolate and sake. Valentine’s weekend will be the last time to try these exclusive cocktails are available so enjoy them while they last. ///deform.care.parks
Valentine Tarot Museum at Roppongi Hills
This Valentine’s Weekend, Roppongi Hills holds a Valentine Tarot Museum where you can enjoy AR (augmented reality) tarot reading at the open-air rooftop Sky Deck. Download a smartphone app that can only be played on the Sky Deck in advance, hold your smartphone over the sky and a tarot card will appear. ///fool.petition.vibrates
Hokkaido Cheese Fair 2020
This Valentine’s Weekend throw tradition to the wind and head down to the Hokkaido Cheese Fair. The best cheeses of Hokkaido will be brought all the way to Tokyo at Omotesando Hills. There will be 320 varieties of cheeses on sale, plus cheese tastings for 45 cheeses. ///gave.founders.keeps
A Millefeuille Chocolat For Two at the TRUNK (HOTEL)
Taking Valentine’s Day Chocolate to the next level, the Trunk (Hotel) has outdone itself again with the Trunk (Kitchen)’s Valentine’s Day special dessert, the Millefuille Chocolate. ///debating.tedious.sweeter
Yuka Goto: Mystery Planet
Hiromart Gallery presents Tokyo-born, Tokyo-based artist Yuka Goto’s solo exhibition again in the year of 2020. Hiromart Gallery has curated and hosted Goto’s solo or two-person exhibitions every year since 2011, each exhibition based on a new theme. ///transit.awaited.spirits
Valentine’s at Ginza Six 2020
This year Ginza Six introduces a whole new range of Valentine’s goodies to keep any relationship sweet. From chocolate hearts to afternoon tea at the Grand Ginza there is something to keep anyone’s sweet tooth happy this year on Valentine’s Day.
///copy.enormous.plan
I Love You Very Matcha From Hotel Chinzan-so
This Valentine’s Weekend, Hotel Chinzan-so presents a selection of special “wa” sweets, a combination of Japanese and Western sweets. Find three types of soufflé cakes including matcha, hojicha and wasanbon (refined Japanese sugar). ///vitamins.cardinal.tipping
Valentine’s & White Day Sweets from Andaz Tokyo
Andaz Tokyo brings diversity to you this Valentine’s Day, with its wide variety of chocolates from bon bon chocolates and wafer chocolates to soufflé cheesecake. As the name of the chocolate suggests, the special “Gratitude” chocolate is not only for lovers, but to also express thanks to friends and family this Valentine’s Day. ///insist.kinder.pancake
Club Harie Valentine Collection 2020
Valentine’s Day will be the last day to catch Club Harie’s Valentine Collection. Club Harie, the world-renowned patisserie brand dating back to 1951, collaborated with the famous Meiji Apollo chocolate to create the Apollo bon bon chocolate. ///cake.propose.winks
Tokyo Station’s Valentine’s Day Fair
For this year’s Valentine’s Day, Tokyo Station grasps our hearts with Valentine’s chocolates and goods from classic boxes of chocolates to wa-sweets to savory Valentine treats. ///forgot.pining.nursery
10th Anniversary Exhibition: Dreamed Childhoods – Bonnard, the Nabis and Childhood
Explore 19th century Paris through the works of the Nabis, a group of painters who carried the transition from impressionism to symbolism. This is the first weekend to catch the exhibition at Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, so move fast before tickets sell out.
///harmless.smudges.dream
A Gold Book: Andy Warhol
A GOLD BOOK is one of Andy Warhol’s earliest works and was originally created as a promotional book with a gold cover, hence the title A GOLD BOOK. Now on exhibit at Artless Gallery in Kamimeguro, the work showcases Warhol’s blotted line technique where he draws on a sheet of paper with ink that transfers onto a second sheet, resulting in broken and uneven lines. ///falters.gave.voice
Black and Beautiful: Black Women’s Voices in Japan
Last year, Bae Tokyo and UltraSuperNew gallery in Harajuku collaborated to host #MadeByShe, a series of cultural and art events throughout the year in Tokyo. This year, Serah Alabi, a talented Nigerian-German photographer based in Japan will exhibit her work, which highlights black women in Japan. ///nuzzled.remover.bolts
Red Bull Ice Cross World Championship
The world’s fastest sport on skates makes its debut in Japan. With an amazing course and strong competitors from Canada, America and Austria, this year’s Ice Cross World Championship held at Rinko Park in Yokohama is set to be an extreme event worthy of the Red Bull tag. ///bounty.garage.limiting
Oedo Antique Market at Tokyo International Forum
Serious collectors, casual shoppers and appreciators of vintage treasures can all enjoy this large outdoor antique market. Traders come from far and wide to set up their stalls selling everything from old kimonos, toys and ephemera to coins, ceramics, jewelry and furniture. ///cotton.masking.evolves
LOST ANGELS by REX
Animanga Zingaro presents Lost Angels, a solo exhibition by Los Angeles-based artist Rex. This will be the last weekend that one can attend this exhibition ending on February 18.
///tribe.beefed.pinch
True Colors Musical: Honk!
This musical based on the Hans Christian Andersen story of The Ugly Duckling is produced by the Phamaly Theater Company, which advances the social narrative of disability to effect greater inclusion, participation and respect for people with disabilities in all facets of society through their innovative production. This production at Brillia Hall features two artists with disabilities from Japan. ///deeper.quicker.axed
Enjoy love and comedy at the “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” Opera
The witty story development and enjoyable, lyrical vocal performances make this opera Rossini’s most popular work. The exhilarating love story performed at New National Theatre, Tokyo unfolds with the action of Figaro eventually making the match between the sheltered Rosina and Il Conte d’Almaviva. ///camped.nail.workouts
Be Mine – With the Unicorn & Friends
A night of bespoke, spontaneous, storytelling comedy cabaret at Good Heavens Bar with master improvisor Derek Flores. The international comedy festival performer is stopping off in Tokyo for a special celebration of Valentine’s Day featuring tales of the good, the bad and… the grotesque. ///siesta.panther.union
