23 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: February 21–24

Happy birthday, Emperor Naruhito! For the first time Japan celebrates the new emperor’s birthday with a new national holiday. While Emperor Naruhito’s 60th birthday falls on Sunday, February 23, us denizens of the Reiwa Era benefit by enjoying a day off on Monday, February 24.

The question is, will the big brains at the Diet convert Emperor Emeritus Akihito’s birthday (December 23) into a national holiday? The precedent was set as Japan recognizes the birthdate of Emperor Hirohito (April 29) with the Showa Day national holiday. Who do we talk to to make this happen?

Until then, there are plenty of events and attractions happening in Tokyo this weekend to help everyone celebrate the reigning emperor’s birthday in style.