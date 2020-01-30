Time to Visit the Shashin no Jikan Photo Exhibition

by

In 2018, the photo classroom at Fuji Photo Gallery Chofu closed its doors, putting an end to one of the most singular art galleries in Tokyo. But a mere month later, all the people behind it moved their talents to Nakano, where you can currently enjoy the group’s photo exhibition of Tokyo life snapshots.

Located at the Kenko Tokina Service Shop Mini Gallery, the exhibit is the work of a group of photographers known as Shashin no Jikan (~”Photo Time”). Under the guidance of Sho Nakamura, the group focuses on capturing the essence of Tokyo streets, bringing you the unadulterated truth about one of the greatest cities on Earth. Visit the Shashin no Jikan exhibit to discover what that truth is. You have until February 22.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

What's New

11 Places in Tokyo to Find Chocolates & Sweets for Valentine’s Day 2020
Life After the World Cup: Japan Rugby Kicks Off 2020 Season
5 Robots You Will Only See at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
One Day in Ginza: Guide to Shopping, Dining & Kabuki

Trending

How to Celebrate Setsubun: All You Need to Know About Bean Throwing, Demons and Fortune
New Year’s Resolutions: How to Learn Japanese in 2020
Tokyo Entertainment Guide: 4 Modern and Traditional Theater Events | Dec 2019-Feb 2020
5 More New Year’s Resolutions to Make if You Live in Japan

by

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

View Comments

You Might Also Like