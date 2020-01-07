Step into the Ring at the Stay SAKURA Tokyo Asakusa Yokozuna Hotel

Sumo wrestling lies at the heart of Japanese culture. So a hotel that combines the sport with elegant accommodations in the center of Japan’s capital will surely be able to offer a culturally-immersive experience like no other place out there. Enter the Stay SAKURA Tokyo Asakusa Yokozuna Hotel.

Located just a 2-minute walk from the Senso-ji temple, the hotel, which had its grand opening on December 27, is actually located in a remodeled sumo stable. Fortunately, the designers decided to incorporate much of the original structure into the final product, which today is adorned by ukiyoe-style sumo paintings as well as original banzuke i.e. charts showing the rankings of wrestlers of days past. The hotel offers a total of 17 rooms, the largest of which can accommodate 10 guests.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

