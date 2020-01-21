Shiho Hayashi Occupies Space at CIBONE Aoyama

CIBONE is an art and design store, with a flagship location in Aoyama, that describes itself as “New Antiques, New Classics.” With boldly-designed furniture and the like, CIBONE forges deeper relationships between people and the objects in their life. As such, they were the perfect venue to exhibit the works of Shiho Hayashi.

Hayashi’s “The (W)hole maker,” which kicked off on January 11, showcases works by the artist with the most power to fully occupy their surroundings. From everyday wares to sculptures and objets, Hayashi’s art has an almost magnetic quality that pulls people in and demands their entire attention. When you are in the presence of her work, you cannot look away from it, and you can discover it for yourself at CIBONE Aoyama. The exhibit ends on February 2.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).