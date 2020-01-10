Think Spring: Japan’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Forecast Released

There are no surprises with the 2020 Cherry Blossom Forecast courtesy of the Japan Meteorological Corporation (JMC) as Tokyo’s cherry trees are expected to be in full bloom by the end of March.

With predictions covering from the first blooming (kaika) to the full bloom spectacle (mankai) in over 1,000 viewing spots from Hokkaido to Kagoshima, you can start planning your annual hanami partiesSakura season also means the imminent release of various limited-edition snacks and and beverages, with splashes of pink and white adorning convenience store shelves throughout the country.

In Tokyo, the first flower is estimated to blossom around March 19, about four days earlier than last year. The full bloom is expected to hit the capital at the very end of the month ‒ just in time to celebrate the beginning of a new school year and the first month of work for university graduates.

Updates on estimated dates will be posted on the”Otenki Navigator, as well as on the Sakura Navi app.

For a guide to some of the most famous cherry blossom locations in Tokyo, click here.

