Dive Deep into Kyu Furumi’s Upcoming Photo Exhibition

For over 20 years, veteran photographer Kyu Furumi has been exploring the beauty of oceanic life all over the world, documenting a hidden world of magic through his underwater photography. And in his upcoming exhibition, he is going to take us on a journey into the waters of Japan.

Titled “JAPAN’S SEA,” the exhibition will kick off on April 1 at Canon Gallery S, just an 8-minute walk from Shinagawa Station. The free display will showcase 80 photographs by Furumi that document the life in the waters surrounding Japan, which stretch for more than 3,000km and cover everything from subarctic to subtropical regions. The exhibit ends on May 30.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

