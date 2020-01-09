Have a Chance Encounter with Kiyotaka Morooka at His Upcoming Photo Exhibition



After years of working in cities across Europe, trying to capture the images in his mind’s eye on film, renowned photographer Kiyotaka Morooka is returning to Japan with an upcoming exhibition titled “Toki no Hyoshitsu” (~ “Expression of Chance.”)

Opening on February 13, the exhibit will feature 70 photographs that the artist took in Paris, and which examine the broad theme of “encounters.” The works will ask profound philosophical questions like how many times do we come across something new in our lives and why does it always excite us. The exhibition will take place at the Canon Gallery S and conclude on March 28.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

