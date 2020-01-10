Be at B, Brooklyn Brewery’s First Flagship Location in Nihonbashi Kabutocho

In a world first, Brooklyn Brewery, the producers of the popular Brooklyn Lager, will open a permanent, flagship location in Tokyo on February 1. Located in the Nihonbashi Kabutocho neighborhood, not far from Tokyo Station, the upcoming establishment will simply be called “B.”

B’s beer menu will include brews imported straight from the U.S. as well as popular local brands and original beer cocktails. And thanks to their ever-changing artwork and music, visiting B will make you feel as if you’ve been transported to Brooklyn, the place where it all began for the brewery.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

