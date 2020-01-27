27 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: Jan 31-Feb 2

Say goodbye to January and hello to February – the month of love. Fall in love with Tokyo all over again this weekend with Valentine’s-themed events as well as live music concerts, Japanese cultural events and art exhibitions.
Night Shift By Mixologist Bartender Samuel Kwok
Samuel Kwok, bar manager at Quinary, one of Hong Kong’s best bars, brings a selection of delectable cocktails with an array of flavors to ANA Intercontinental’s MIXX Bar for two nights only. ///purely.torches.steers
Chess the Musical
The celebrated musical Chess comes to the stage at Tokyo International Forum under new direction with the original London script. With music written by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the story involves a Cold War-era chess tournament between two grandmasters entangled in a love triangle. ///cotton.masking.evolves
Tropical Mamemaki – Setsubun Event at Yumenoshima
Mark the changing seasons and sow the seeds of good luck at Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome. In addition to the impressive botanical gardens’ year-round attractions of flora and fauna, there’s a seasonal Setsubun bean-throwing event on the first weekend in February. ///given.mediate.instead
The earliest cherry blossoms in Japan for the year 2020 begin blooming in January. At least, this is the concept that artist Ryotaro Muramatsu dreamed up when was planning Naked’s fifth-anniversary exhibition. ///mice.junior.spoils
JAGDA Outreach Exhibition Part 3: Hurray Hurray Handkerchiefs
Since 2018, the Japan Graphic Designers Association (JAGDA) has supported artists and athletes with disabilities. Designers selected works registered at Able Art Company, a library of works by challenged artists, and design handkerchiefs now on display at Tokyo Midtown. ///records.survey.shop
Japan Camping Car Show 2020
Japan Camping Car Show at Makuhari Messe is the largest camper event in Japan where more than 300 of the latest and most popular models are on exhibit. ///trouble.watching.local
Uzu by Sante Visioni and Mitsurin Tokyo
This collaborative exhibition at UltraSuperNew Gallery by Italian artist Sante Visioni and flower artist Mitsurin Tokyo represents the circle of life as humans and nature run along a repetitive cycle of death and rebirth. ///nuzzled.remover.bolts
Valentine’s at Sunshine Aquarium
Get romantic in the run-up to Valentine’s Day at Sunshine Aquarium. Witness a magical sea lion performance, see a special edible heart fed to the fish and enjoy the otters delight at their icy heart shaped gift. ///swept.doormat.presume
Hina Matsuri Girls’ Doll Festival Art Exhibition
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo launches the annual Hina-Matsuri Girls’ Doll Festival Art Exhibition from February 1, celebrating a Japanese cultural event known as Girls’ Doll Festival, or Hina-Matsuri. ///avocado.villas.happen
Kyoko Hamaguchi: Do Gods Travel Lightly?
Koki Arts presents Do Gods Travel Lightly?, Kyoko Hamaguchi’s first solo exhibition in Japan. The main piece, “God of the Day,” is an installation work that was exhibited at SPRING/BREAK Art Show (New York) in 2018. Opening reception is January 31 from 18:00–20:00. ///retrial.wicked.demoted
Valentine Tarot Museum
This Valentine’s, Roppongi Hills holds a “Valentine Tarot Museum” where you can enjoy AR (Augmented Reality) Tarot reading at the open-air rooftop Sky Deck. ///fool.petition.vibrates
Shimokitazawa Tengu Matsuri
Every year, Shimokitazawa comes to life with long-nosed supernatural creatures and traditional spirits for its Tengu Matsuri, with main festivities taking place on Saturday. ///action.informs.divider
Niigata Sake Tasting at Tokyo Station
Around 180 varieties of Niigata’s best Japanese sake will be available for sake-tasting and purchase, in addition to Niigata local specialty foods. ///forgot.pining.nursery
2020 Fortune-telling with Stella Kaoruko
Stella Kaoruko, renowned fortune-teller who specializes in astrology and tarot card reading, and founder of the shop Baraka, hosts a talk show at Roppongi Hills. Limited to 15 participants. ///fool.petition.vibrates
Pat Perry: Song and Dance Exhibition
Hidari Zingaro presents Song and Dance, a solo exhibition by Detroit-based artist Pat Perry. His upbringing in the upper Midwest, and years spent traveling across the United States by freight train, hitchhiking and other cheap means have left an unmistakable imprint on the way he sees and depicts American life. ///diner.delved.restore
Dreamgirls The Musical
Appearing at Tokyu Theatre Orb in Shibuya through February 16, Dreamgirls is a hit musical depicting the trials and tribulations of three singers, Deena, Lorrell and Effie, trying to make it big in the music business. ///spite.debt.surgical
Romantic starry night at THE MOON Lounge
Located on the 52nd floor of the Mori Tower at Roppongi Hills, The Moon Lounge promises one of the most romantic night views of Tokyo. ///fool.petition.vibrates
Komoda Haru: “Flash Focus Frozen”
Komoda Haru is the founder of the art production team Hakabochi, which opens its new gallery’s doors with Komoda’s first solo exhibition in seven years. ///goals.wedding.people
Power Rangers Hero Show
Kids of any age and those who grew up with the Power Rangers will love this live show at the Tokyo Dome of the most modern rendition of the craze, complete with live stunts, fights and a meet-and-greet. ///pulse.spoils.slide
Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Art Poster Exhibition
The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) has unveiled 20 Tokyo 2020 official art posters, on exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo until February 16. ///arriving.hardens.himself
“La Bohéme” Opera
Set in 19th-century Paris, the opera “La Bohéme” promises to deliver the same level of high-caliber performance we’ve come to expect from New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNTT). ///camped.nail.workouts
Engei – Traditional Japanese Performing Arts
Every Saturday at the Edo-Tokyo Museum visitors can experience a variety of engei -traditional Japanese entertainment. ///cherry.entitle.obstruction
Sake & Chocolate Valentine’s at Shibuya Parco
Located on B1 floor of Shibuya Parco, Mirai Sake/Kubota Sake Bar serve Valentine’s limited-edition cocktails made with chocolate and sake. ///deform.care.parks
Paloma Bosquê: Dark Matter
Shinagawa Intercity Flea Market
This regular flea market held at Shinagawa Intercity offers a pleasant mix of household clearouts, vintage goods, artisan crafts and professional traders. ///chipper.wiring.ballots
Oedo Antique Market at Yoyogi Park
Serious collectors, casual shoppers and appreciators of vintage treasures can all enjoy this large outdoor antique market. Traders come from far and wide to set up their stalls selling everything from old kimonos, toys and ephemera to coins, ceramics, jewelry and furniture. ///tinsel.themes.balanced
Luna Sea Live Tour 2020
Luna Sea is considered one of the most influential bands in the visual kei movement. Starting 2020 off with a bang, the band will undertake on a nationwide tour of Japan kicking off February 1 at Misato City Cultural Hall in Saitama. ///trailing.berated.mountain
View Comments