Say goodbye to January and hello to February – the month of love. Fall in love with Tokyo all over again this weekend with Valentine’s-themed events as well as live music concerts, Japanese cultural events and art exhibitions.

Night Shift By Mixologist Bartender Samuel Kwok Samuel Kwok, bar manager at Quinary, one of Hong Kong’s best bars, brings a selection of delectable cocktails with an array of flavors to ANA Intercontinental’s MIXX Bar for two nights only. ///purely.torches.steers

The celebrated musical Chess comes to the stage at Tokyo International Forum under new direction with the original London script. With music written by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the story involves a Cold War-era chess tournament between two grandmasters entangled in a love triangle. ///cotton.masking.evolves Tropical Mamemaki – Setsubun Event at Yumenoshima Mark the changing seasons and sow the seeds of good luck at Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome. In addition to the impressive botanical gardens’ year-round attractions of flora and fauna, there’s a seasonal Setsubun bean-throwing event on the first weekend in February. ///given.mediate.instead Flowers by Naked 2020 The earliest cherry blossoms in Japan for the year 2020 begin blooming in January. At least, this is the concept that artist Ryotaro Muramatsu dreamed up when was planning Naked’s fifth-anniversary exhibition. ///mice.junior.spoils