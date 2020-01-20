20 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: January 24–26

With a cloudy looking weekend on the horizon one might want to hide inside with a coffee and a book, but why hide inside when there are so many good events happening this weekend in Tokyo. From live music shows to farmers markets, there’s something for everyone this weekend in Tokyo.

Marty Holoubek, Tokyo based Australian musician, member of The Lagerphones, DJ and the bass playing star of NHK’s Musica Piccolino, celebrate the release of his new solo album, Trio I, with several shows in Tokyo, check out the event listing to find out more. Okayama Sake and Otsumami Come on down to the Omachimai Bar where they will be serving three brands of locally brewed Okayama sake and otsumami. ///silent.flows.physical Komoda Haru: “Flash Focus Frozen” Komoda Haru is the founder of the art production team Hakabochi, which opens its new gallery’s doors with Komoda’s first solo exhibition in seven years. Opening reception is January 25. ///goals.wedding.people

Set in 19th-century Paris, the opera “La Bohéme” promises to deliver the same level of high-caliber performance we’ve come to expect from New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNTT). ///camped.nail.workouts

THE CLUB “all the women. in me. are tired” THE CLUB at Ginza Six invited New York-based independent curator Jasmine Wahi who has curated works by eight international female artists from different generations, including Marilyn Minter. Opening reception is January 25. ///copy.enormous.plan