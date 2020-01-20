20 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: January 24–26

With a cloudy looking weekend on the horizon one might want to hide inside with a coffee and a book, but why hide inside when there are so many good events happening this weekend in Tokyo. From live music shows to farmers markets, there’s something for everyone this weekend in Tokyo.

Marty Holoubek’s Solo Debut Performance

Marty Holoubek, Tokyo based Australian musician, member of The Lagerphones, DJ and the bass playing star of NHK’s Musica Piccolino, celebrate the release of his new solo album, Trio I, with several shows in Tokyo, check out the event listing to find out more.

Okayama Sake and Otsumami

Come on down to the Omachimai Bar where they will be serving three brands of locally brewed Okayama sake and otsumami. ///silent.flows.physical

Komoda Haru’s “Flash Focus Frozen”

Komoda Haru is the founder of the art production team Hakabochi, which opens its new gallery’s doors with Komoda’s first solo exhibition in seven years. Opening reception is January 25. ///goals.wedding.people

“La Bohéme” Opera

Set in 19th-century Paris, the opera “La Bohéme” promises to deliver the same level of high-caliber performance we’ve come to expect from New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNTT). ///camped.nail.workouts

THE CLUB “all the women. in me. are tired”

THE CLUB at Ginza Six invited New York-based independent curator Jasmine Wahi who has curated works by eight international female artists from different generations, including Marilyn Minter. Opening reception is January 25. ///copy.enormous.plan

Winter Farmers Market at Ark Hills

Ark Hills hosts a one-day limited farmers market that sells “morning vegetables” – produce harvested in the morning of the day. Dishes will also be cooked on the spot using those vegetables. ///opinion.hopping.spray

Amp Fired Up

This lineup of live music is so incredibly red hot that it’s going to blow the doors off of every venue in the city. Amp has spent a lot of blood, sweat and tears organizing this one and it will be nothing less then 110% pure rock and roll mayhem. ///handy.fixture.cartoons

19th Tokyo International Quilt Festival

Grab a pair of needles and make your way down to Tokyo Dome for the largest quilt-knitting festival in the world. ///drivers.caller.soak

Japan Brewers Cup

The Japan Brewers Cup returns to Yokohama Osanbashi Hall bringing with it more than 300 varieties of beer from around 35 Japanese breweries. Morning visitors can await the results of this year’s contest to discover the finest brews, but you can come at any time and make the most of the heavenly beer selection. ///warping.runways.inclined

Moe Yamauchi Exhibition: Approaching Graphics

Her latest exhibition now on display at Museum of Modern Art Tokyo (MOMAT), Moe Yamauchi won the Grand Prize in the 20th 1 WALL Graphics Competition for “Approaching Graphics”– her oil paintings depicting faces made using 3D computer graphics. ///maternal.itself.admit

Death Note the Musical

The legendary manga that shocked the world, Death Note, written by Tugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, comes to the stage at Toshima Art and Culture Theater through February 9. ///deeper.quicker.axed

©2019 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Rhapsody of a Foolish Family: Fukujuro, Takashi, and Yuji Murakami

Catch the final weekend of this father-and-sons exhibition at Kaikai Kiki Gallery celebrating the publication of Good Timing Club, an art book by Fukujuro Murakami, father of artist Takashi Murakami. ///push.sedated.rely

[INVITATION] Discover the Tastes of Akita

We’re inviting TW readers to join a unique dinner experience to explore the food and culture of Akita Prefecture. Move quick as there are only a few spots left. ///bidder.grinning.samples

Tokyo Shopping Week 2020 Harajuku

You’ve found it. This is the perfect excuse to go shopping in Harajuku this weekend. There will be a scratch card campaign from January 24 to February 14 where 15,050 people can win. Note: Exclusive for foreign tourists. ///arming.hiking.fragments

Takashi Murakami, ©2019 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. ©Fujiko-Pro, Courtesy Perrotin

Takashi Murakami: Superflat Doraemon

Check out the last weekend of this exhibition showcasing the latest Doraemon collaboration works by Takashi Murakami. It marks Murakami’s 13th solo exhibition with Perrotin and his first to be held at Perrotin Tokyo. ///altering.language.grabs

naoj-mitaka

NAOJ Mitaka Stargazing Party

Take a closer look at the wonders of the night sky at NAOJ’s bi-monthly stargazing parties. Held at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan’s Mitaka campus, visitors can peer through the 50-cm telescope to discover the mysterious wonders of space. ///wriggle.shovels.give

Akasaka Nominoichi Antique Market

This monthly upmarket flea market at Ark Hills has plenty of treasures to be found. A mix of antique furniture, collectibles, vintage clothes, jewelry, handmade items, crafts and artisan goods make up the carefully curated array of wares on offer. ///opinion.hopping.spray

Hyakudan Hinamatsuri 2020: Travels with Hina Dolls from Izumo, Inaba & Hagi

Celebrating its 11th year, this year’s exhibition at Hotel Gajoen Tokyo includes the impressive Zashiki Hina display recreating a scene using over 500 hina dolls. Simultaneously, the Jidai Hina display includes dolls representing the Edo, Meiji, Taisho, Showa, Heisei and Reiwa periods. ///mere.hands.unwell

Horror Aquarium – ‘Siren’

This after-dark aquarium experience at Sanshine City is part fictional science trip, part haunted house. Venture in, only if you dare! ///wizards.fries.implore

Paloma Bosquê: Dark Matter

Blum & Poe presents São Paulo-based artist Paloma Bosquê’s first solo exhibition in Tokyo, and her first with the gallery. Bosquê creates compositions of various formats and scales that freely associate materials which are not typical of sculpture. ///huddled.respects.mops

 

 

