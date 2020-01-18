18 Things To Do in Tokyo This Holiday Weekend: January 10-13

With the New Year’s celebrations coming to an end and people slowly returning to work what could be better to lift the spirits than a massive three-day weekend in Tokyo?

Experience the white winter of Akita in the heart of Tokyo. Though the capital won't be covered in snow, visitors can still experience the atmosphere of Akita Prefecture's Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival with miniature snow huts displayed at Akita Bisaikan.

One of the world's biggest motor shows zooms into Makuhari Messe for its annual three-day auto spectacular. In addition to new, rare and unique car showcases, thousands of auto fans race to check out the modified and custom vehicles and technology on display.

Enjoy a cup of sake with oden in a hot warm kotatsu table (Japanese foot warmer with quilt coverlet) on platform three of JR Ryogoku Station, a local stop on the Chuo-Sobu Line.

Forever Saul Leiter This revived retrospective at Bunkamura showcases the life's work of the late photographer Saul Leiter, whose gift for capturing color and composition earned him a reputation as a pioneer of color photography.

Furusato Matsuri Tokyo This annual new year event held at the Tokyo Dome from January 10–19 attracts more than 400,000, making it one of Japan's largest food and traditional performance showcases.

Take a closer look at the wonders of the night sky at NAOJ's bi-monthly stargazing parties. Visitors can enjoy an orientation session and look through the 50-cm telescope to discover the true nature of the mysterious wonders out in space.

The koto, a Japanese harp, is a national instrument that has been used in Japanese traditional music for centuries. On January 11 Tokyo Midtown hosts a traditional koto trio performance on the third floor at the Galleria.

Divaagar from Singapore and Ryosuke Tanaka from Tokyo join forces at this exhibition – UltraSuperNew Gallery's first inter-gallery collaborative exhibition.

Taste two of Japan's best strawberries – Tochiotome from Tochigi Prefecture and Ibarakiss from Ibaragi Prefecture – over the next 20 days at Ecute Tokyo.

It's the beginning of a new decade and AMP's in the driver's seat with one hand on the steering wheel and the other turning up the volume.

Find out what the future holds and get your fix of fortunes at the new year Uranai Festival at Meguro Ease from January 11–12. Those seeking guidance and good fortune have a bounty of options.

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) has unveiled 20 Tokyo 2020 official art posters, on exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo until February 16.

Every month Nerd Nite gathers three smart speakers and a curious crowd. Speakers will discuss: Artificial intelligence tech eats up lots of energy, but can we make it more efficient? Fact or fiction – is China taking over the Russian Far East?

Your Hood's a Joke! Tokyo Comedians square off at Good Heavens Bar in Shimokitazawa on January 11 and represent their country, town or neighborhood. The jokes are all original, and all vicious.

Enjoy a more traditional approach to Tokyo's iconic winter illuminations. Combining art, matsuri, craftsmanship, design and technology, this light show is like no other you'll find in the city.

After its grand reopening on December 5, Tokyu Plaza Shibuya is offering a grand New Years' sale until January 13 with many goods offered on discounts of up to 50%.

Nihon Buyo is a traditional Japanese dance form that dates back almost 400 years. It uses movements from both dance and pantomime to create an elegant form of storytelling.

Serious collectors, casual shoppers and appreciators of vintage treasures can all enjoy this large outdoor antique market. Traders come from far and wide to set up their stalls selling everything from old kimonos, toys and ephemera to coins, ceramics, jewelry and furniture.