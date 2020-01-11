12 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: January 17-19

The weekend is upon us, and as always there is a complete lineup of fantastic events happening all around Tokyo. From winter festivals to art installations, there is plenty to do that will make this weekend one you will remember.
Earth Garden – Winter Festival
Held at Yoyogi Park, Earth Garden raises awareness about environmental issues through eco friendly goods at the market area and a wide variety of musical performances and entertainment.
YamanoteYamanote Ueno Art Exhibition
YamanoteYamanote is a project initiated by two Swiss graphic designers who decided to create a series of posters inspired by Tokyo's iconic Yamanote train line. The latest exhibition represents Ueno Station and launches at JINJA Bar on January 17.
Furusato Matsuri Tokyo
This annual new year event held at the Tokyo Dome from January 10–19 attracts more than 400,000, making it one of Japan's largest food and traditional performance showcases.
Sweets Puro at Hello Kitty Land Tokyo!
During Hello Kitty Land Tokyo's, also known as Sanrio Puroland's, latest seasonal event the entire theme park will be decorated with everything strawberries and blueberries.
Forever Saul Leiter
This revived retrospective at Bunkamura showcases the life's work of the late photographer Saul Leiter, whose gift for capturing color and composition earned him a reputation as a pioneer of color photography.
An Evening with Cynthia Erivo
Spend an evening at the Tokyo International Forum on January 16 and 17 (few tickets remain) with Tony-Award-winning actress, singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo and special guests Matthew Morrison (Glee) and Haruma Miura.
Queen Exhibition Japan – Bohemian Rhapsody
Queen once again stole the limelight after the release of the 2018 hit film Bohemian Rhapsody. Insanely popular in Japan, Queen is set to tour here in 2020. This exhibition launching this weekend at Nihombashi Takashimaya S.C., coinciding with the tour, showcases the band's personal and musical history.
Good Luck 2020 at Toranomon Hills
Have your fortune told by famous fortune tellers, write down a special wish or get your Good Luck 2020 fortune slip, and of course enjoy Japanese good fortune-themed foods and drinks this weekend at Toranomon Hills.
Club Harie Valentine Collection 2020
Edo Tokyo Akari Exhibition produced by Nihon Akari Expo
Enjoy a more traditional approach to Tokyo's iconic winter illuminations. Combining art, matsuri, craftsmanship, design and technology, this light show is like no other you'll find in the city.
The Japanese Eye Exhibition
This exhibition at the Spiral Gallery Art Gallery in Minami-Aoyama, which has collected high appraisal throughout the fashion industry, includes an art installation that represents various Japanese aesthetics as a "Japanese Garden," displayed with articles of clothing that embody those aesthetics.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Art Poster Exhibition
The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) has unveiled 20 Tokyo 2020 official art posters, on exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo until February 16.
