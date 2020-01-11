12 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: January 17-19

The weekend is upon us, and as always there is a complete lineup of fantastic events happening all around Tokyo. From winter festivals to art installations, there is plenty to do that will make this weekend one you will remember.

Held at Yoyogi Park, Earth Garden raises awareness about environmental issues through eco friendly goods at the market area and a wide variety of musical performances and entertainment.

YamanoteYamanote is a project initiated by two Swiss graphic designers who decided to create a series of posters inspired by Tokyo's iconic Yamanote train line. The latest exhibition represents Ueno Station and launches at JINJA Bar on January 17. Furusato Matsuri Tokyo This annual new year event held at the Tokyo Dome from January 10–19 attracts more than 400,000, making it one of Japan's largest food and traditional performance showcases.

During Hello Kitty Land Tokyo's, also known as Sanrio Puroland's, latest seasonal event the entire theme park will be decorated with everything strawberries and blueberries.

Forever Saul Leiter This revived retrospective at Bunkamura showcases the life's work of the late photographer Saul Leiter, whose gift for capturing color and composition earned him a reputation as a pioneer of color photography. An Evening with Cynthia Erivo Spend an evening at the Tokyo International Forum on January 16 and 17 (few tickets remain) with Tony-Award-winning actress, singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo and special guests Matthew Morrison (Glee) and Haruma Miura.